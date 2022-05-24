Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 8: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 8 is set to release tomorrow, May 25, and it will hopefully bring a plentiful setup for the rest of the season. While the prior episode was by no means bad, it was certainly a less engaging episode than many others in the season. It felt somewhat like a waste of time given its premise and unsatisfactory resolution of conflict.

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 8 will be integral to setting up the second half of the season. Many fans have been disappointed with the sequel thus far. Viewers cite poor pacing, a revised order of events relative to the source material, and an overall underwhelming plot as the reasons why they do not like the ongoing season.

Follow along as this article details the release date and time, what to expect and more pertaining to Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 8.

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 8 will likely make or break the second half of sequel season

Release date and time, where to watch

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 8 is set to air on local Japan syndication the night of Wednesday, May 25. For most international viewers, the episode will be available to stream via Simulcast the morning of Wednesday, May 25.

Both Funimation and Crunchyroll users will have access to the episode as soon as it airs in Japan, thanks to Simulcast agreements. However, in light of Crunchyroll’s recent acquisition of Funimation, it’s unclear how much longer subscribers to the latter platform will have immediate access to the season’s episodes.

The episode will be available to watch at each of these times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific time: 6AM PDT

Central time: 8AM CDT

Eastern time: 9AM EDT

British time: 2PM GMT

Indian time: 2:30PM IST

European time: 3PM CEST

Australian time: 6:30PM ACDT

Philippines time: 9PM PHT

Japanese time: 10PM JST

What to expect (speculative)

Foxysoul @FoxySoul__ only anime i find pretty underwhelming this season is Season 2 of Shield hero. it just feels slow for some reason and were only 5 episodes in.



Anyone else feeling like this? only anime i find pretty underwhelming this season is Season 2 of Shield hero. it just feels slow for some reason and were only 5 episodes in. Anyone else feeling like this?

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 8 is entitled A Parting in the Snow, which can be interpreted in a number of different ways given where the season is currently. There are two main scenarios which come to mind when considering Naofumi’s group and the title of the episode.

The first of those scenarios deals with Filo, whose current location is still unknown as of the release of Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 8. It’s possible that the title’s reference to snow could be a clue to her location, which may be a wintery area. Since the group seemed to be separated by space when transferring worlds, it’s entirely possible for this to have happened.

The second of those scenarios involves new companion Kazayama Kizuna, who just escaped the Infinite Labyrinth with Naofumi’s group. As a Vassal Hero, however, it’s entirely possible that she chooses to discontinue her adventures with the Shield Hero party. Although speculative, this scenario would make sense to play out sooner rather than later.

TakaTempest Reviews CW: Madlax @TakamakiJE7 Finally decided to drop Shield Hero Season 2.

It's truly unwatchable offensive garbage in every aspect.

Show's like this make modern anime look bad. Finally decided to drop Shield Hero Season 2.It's truly unwatchable offensive garbage in every aspect.Show's like this make modern anime look bad. https://t.co/1EFbdOMS4V

A third, less intuitive, scenario could see the Shield Hero’s party splitting up into two groups. With two weapon wielders now present, the party can do so without severely limiting the combat strength of one group. The most sensible group divisions would be Naofumi with Rishia and Raphtalia with Kizuna, as the former group still has room to grow for their shared arc.

This is especially true in light of Rishia’s recent decision to forego caring for Itsuki and travel with Naofumi’s party to avenge Ost Hourai instead. This development and growth of character is yet to be formally addressed by the characters in the series. As per the hypothesis, Naofumi and Rishia spending time together would be the perfect setup to do so.

In summation

Regardless of exactly what occurs in Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 8, there’s little to no doubt that the installment is highly crucial. Each episode broadcasted thus far has garnered mixed opinions, so Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 8 could make or break the reception for the rest of the season.

While this is certainly a lot of pressure to put on the episode, the stakes are inarguably well-placed and accurate. Many fans are hoping that the season will end on a strong note, and Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 8 will influence if that actually happens or not.

Be sure to keep up with all Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news, as 2022 progresses.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Rising of the Shield Hero season 2 will end on a high-note? I hope so! Not likely! 0 votes so far

Edited by Mohini Banerjee