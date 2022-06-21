Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 12: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 12 is set to debut internationally on Wednesday, June 22. The penultimate episode of the season will likely see a confrontation between Kizuna’s group and Kyo, with the two now being in the same area as in the previous installment’s final moments.

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 12 certainly has the weight of the world on its shoulders, hopefully giving fans a strong outing before the season finale. The fan-reception narrative for the season leading up to Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 12 has been generally lukewarm, with some episodes even having fans turning the season off altogether.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the release information, speculates on what to expect, and more for Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 12.

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 12 will hopefully continue the string of positive reception by viewers

Release date and time and where to watch

As mentioned above, Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 12 is set to debut tomorrow, Wednesday, June 22, both in Japan and around the world. Broadcasts in Japan will begin late in the evening on local syndication, while international viewers can begin streaming the episode once it begins airing in Japan.

International audiences can stream the said episode via Crunchyroll and Funimation, with the former having the episode ready to be viewed immediately as it airs. The latter's service, following its acquisition by Crunchyroll, has typically had to wait until at least after the episode finishes airing in Japan for subscribers to begin streaming it.

The episode will be available to watch at each of these times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific time: 6 AM PDT

Central time: 8 AM CDT

Eastern time: 9 AM EDT

British time: 2 PM GMT

Indian time: 2:30 PM IST

European time: 3 PM CEST

Australian time: 6:30 PM ACDT

Philippines time: 9 PM PHT

Japanese time: 10 PM JST

What to expect (Speculative)

tetrix @tetrix_anime #shieldhero #盾の勇者の成り上がり Tate no Yuusha no Nariagari Season 2 (The Rising of the Shield Hero) - Episode 12 Preview (Part 2/2) shieldhero-anime.jp Tate no Yuusha no Nariagari Season 2 (The Rising of the Shield Hero) - Episode 12 Preview (Part 2/2) shieldhero-anime.jp #shieldhero #盾の勇者の成り上がり https://t.co/0ZsScZlHn0

As mentioned above, Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 12 is the penultimate episode of the season. In the wake of the last episode’s final moments, which saw Kyo bring forth a particularly destructive Wave of Calamity, Naofumi and Kizuna’s group may find themselves fighting Heroes from even more worlds.

Furthermore, confrontation with Kyo is almost guaranteed to happen sometime in the upcoming episode. Kizuna’s group was teleported to essentially be right outside of his base in the final moments of the previous installment, clearly suggesting a soon-to-occur confrontation.

Naofumi’s group will most likely go and join them once whatever monsters or heroes reign down upon them from the Waves of Calamity are first dealt with. Fans can presume that Naofumi will eventually fight and take down Kyo to get revenge for Ost, but this may not be the case.

After first thwarting Kyo’s plans by defeating the Spirit Tortoise, L’Arc did say his group would handle Kyo in Naofumi and friends’ stead. This could suggest that it will indeed end up being L’Arc and his group that put an end to Kyo Ethnina. However, as of this writing, either one seems as likely as the other, given how the season has gone thus far.

Be sure to keep up with all Rising of the Shield Hero news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news, as 2022 progresses.

