Chainsaw Man Manga part 2 set to release in July

Chainsaw Man is one of the hottest manga series from the beginning and its popularity has steadily grown since the first few chapters were released. This is a series written and illustrated by Tatsuki Fujimoto who is very talented and known for his unique art style.

There’s some good news for the Chainsaw Man fans out there who were eagerly waiting in anticipation for the second part to begin its serialization. The team has announced that the series will begin the serialization of the second part and fans can expect the latest chapter to be released in a few weeks.

Here’s what we know about the upcoming part 2 of the series and information regarding the upcoming set of chapters.

Official reports have announced the release date of

Chainsaw Man part 2 serialization

As of now, part one of the series has 97 chapters that have been split into 11 volumes, which concluded the first part of the series. Since then, fans have been wondering when the series will continue the manga chapters since its popularity has grown substantially.

Official sources announced that the second part of Chainsaw Man will begin its serialization on July 13, 2022. All of the latest chapters will most likely be available on Shonen Jump+.

The entire fanbase seems delighted to hear this news and hopes that the quality of the work will remain consistent.

However, when this was announced, fans of the Chainsaw Man wanted to know when the anime would be making its debut. While not much has been revealed about the anime series as of now, fans can expect it to make it to the screens sometime later this year.

That being said, none of the information regarding the anime is official. Therefore, fans are advised to stay tuned for more updates regarding the Chainsaw Man anime series.

Plot of the series

Denji is a young individual who just wanted to live a simple life and try spending time with a girl he likes. However, he has a ton of debt and the Yakuza forces him to kill demons in order to pay off all of his debts.

Pochita is his pet which also happens to be a weapon, and Denji intends on using this to make some money because of his situation. One fateful day, however, he was murdered by one of the devils that was in contract with the Yakuza.

At the same time, after his death, one unusual thing happens and that's when Pochita fuses with Denji's body and grants him the powers of the chainsaw devil. Denji later joined the Public Safety Bureau in hopes of accomplishing his goals.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far