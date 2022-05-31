Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 9: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 9 is set to release tomorrow on the heels of an incredibly emotional and jarring episode for viewers. Raphtalia’s kidnapping and Kyo’s gloating seem to indicate that the latter is planning to remove all of Naofumi’s support systems one by one.

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 9 will almost certainly see this plot point developed further. While it’s unlikely that Kizuna or Rishia will be kidnapped as well, Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 9 could see the threesome uncovering clues as to Filo and Raphtalia’s locations.

Follow along as this article breaks down all available information regarding Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 9, as well as what to expect from the next installment.

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 9 sees Naofumi somewhat alone in a strange world

Release date and time, where to watch

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 9 is set to release tomorrow evening, June 1, in Japan on local syndication networks. For most international viewers, the episode will release sometime in the late morning or early afternoon of June 1.

International viewers can stream the episode immediately after it airs in Japan via Crunchyroll or Funimation streaming services. However, it’s unknown how much longer Funimation will offer the series as part of its services in light of their acquisition by Crunchyroll earlier this year.

The episode will be available to watch at each of these times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific time: 6AM PDT

Central time: 8AM CDT

Eastern time: 9AM EDT

British time: 2PM GMT

Indian time: 2:30PM IST

European time: 3PM CEST

Australian time: 6:30PM ACDT

Philippines time: 9PM PHT

Japanese time: 10PM JST

What to expect (speculative)

Shield Hero season 2 episode 9 is going to be equal or even better than episode 7

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 9 will most likely pick up immediately after the events of the previous episode. Fans can expect to see the perspective of Raphtalia or Naofumi in the new episode.

If the episode showcases Raphtalia’s point of view, we’ll most likely see her trying her best to fight off Kazuki and the soldiers present until she’s restrained. Fans will likely be given a tease as to what her future holds in the hands of Kazuki, or Kyo himself. While it is possible for the latter to show up, it’s likely he will choose to go after Naofumi instead while Filo and Raphtalia are separated from him.

On the other hand, if the episode chooses to follow Naofumi, we’ll likely see a raw display of emotion from the series’ protagonist. He has now lost his two oldest friends in the world, and is currently devoid of any idea about their whereabouts and how to rescue them. It is a stressful, and rather disheartening, development for the series' protagonist.

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Shares First Look at Episode 9

The first step for Naofumi, after accepting the reality of his situation, will most likely be finding information about Kazuki. He will then try to establish a fighting party to find and rescue Filo and Raphtalia, wherever they may be.

Kizuna had said that the group was going to the country which summoned her to this world, and it’s also established that she knows L’Arc’s group. As a result, it’s likely that L’Arc and company will be meeting up with Naofumi and Kizuna soon, with their goal still being to find and defeat Kyo, effectively putting a stop to his plans.

The ninth episode of the highly anticipated sequel season will most likely end with the two groups uniting to defeat Kazuki and Kyo, as well as rescue Raphtalia and Filo. While still technically enemies thanks to the Waves of Calamity, the two groups will most likely put their rivalry aside and work together for now, given the dire situation.

In summation

Baleygr (CEO of 86--EIGHTY-SIX) @Baleygr086 Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 8

After the inclusion of Raphtalia what viewers were anxious about regarding her placement in future events can rest easy now

It's a nice deviation that allows us to get more emotionally invested, where Naofumi's despair without her is more enhanced Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 8After the inclusion of Raphtalia what viewers were anxious about regarding her placement in future events can rest easy nowIt's a nice deviation that allows us to get more emotionally invested, where Naofumi's despair without her is more enhanced https://t.co/rEFc1Vro9r

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 9 is set to release tomorrow, June 1, for most viewers around the world. The installment will most likely prioritize Naofumi’s reaction to losing Raphtalia and Filo, before launching into the plan of action for the final episodes of the season.

Fans can expect Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 9 to be a somewhat fast-paced episode, since it has to quickly set up the season’s final conflict and resolution. It is currently unknown who will team up with Naofumi in Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 9, but it’s very likely that the Shield Hero enlists help from someone, somewhere.

Be sure to keep up with all Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2022 progresses.

