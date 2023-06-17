Hell's Paradise episode 11: Mei's true identity revealed, Gabimaru discovers the usage of Tao

Hell's Paradise episode 11, titled Weak and Strong, aired on June 17, 2023. It captivated the audience with a rich storyline and heightened the suspense with a cliffhanger. The episode delved deeper into the explanation of how to use Tao and revealed the true identity of Mei.

Previously, in Hell's Paradise episode 10, Gabimaru and Gantetsusai formed a team in order to exchange intel and physical prowess. Meanwhile, Gabimaru’s team was shocked to see Mei all grown up. As the story unfolded, the episode dug deeper into the details of the secret power named Tao that belonged to Lord Tensen. The episode concluded with a cliffhanger where Chobei and Doshi’s fight reached its peak.

Hell's Paradise episode 11: Chobei learns about Lord Tensen's weakness, Mei helps Gabimaru discover his Tao

Chobei's evolution in the battle against Doshi

The heated battle from the previous episode is continued in Hell's Paradise episode 11. After Chobei is crushed by the Doshi, Toma comes running to save his brother. But Chobei stands up and fights back fiercely against the monster, and he orders Toma to do his job, which involves slaying all the Soshin around them.

As the battle advances, Chobei seems to have evolved with the same regenerative speed as the Doshi, and his battle power exceeds the normal range. The Doshi thinks that Chobei may have merged with the Tan when he was in the pit. Toma becomes concerned about Chobei's transition into something else as certain marks appear on his newly-regenerated body part. Meanwhile, Chobei gets a grasp of the mysterious power of Tao and uses it to strike a fatal blow at the Doshi.

Mei's real identity and the turn of events

As the plot of Hell's Paradise episode 11 shifts to Gabimaru and Gantetsusai’s battle against the Soshins, another Doshi appears and swipes Mei off Gantetsusai’s shoulder. The Doshi seems to respect Mei and asks her to return to Horai with him. Later, Doshi reveals that she is similar to Lord Tensen and that they need her to completely master the power of Tao.

The Doshi mentions that among all the procedures for mastering Tao, Bochu Jutsu is the final one, and it needs both Yin and Yang together to complete it. It appears that the Doshi contains the Yang power, and Mei contains the Yin power, which is why they want to get intimate with Mei and master the Tao.

Furthermore, the Doshi also mentions that all the members of Lord Tensen harness their Tao through this process, and they can change genders as they like because they have both Yin and Yang. Also, they think of Mei as inferior because she only has Yin, and that's why they sent her away from the castle. This event in Hell's Paradise episode 11 makes a turn in the story, as Mei is now one of the central characters Gabimaru needs to complete his mission.

Gabimaru discovers Tao and Sagiri confronts Mu Dan

After listening to the explanation and true identity of Mei, Gabimaru and Gantetsusai engage in a battle against two Doshi to protect the former. Initially, they struggle as they don't know how to use Tao or how to detect the Tao of opponents. However, after learning about Tao from the explanation of Yamada Asaemon Fuchi, who discovers the truth of Tao from Mei's shattered speech, Gabimaru gets a huge boost in his combat skills.

Later, in Hell's Paradise episode 11, as Gabimaru again engages in the battle, he can see the Tao and realize his inner power. He realized that maintaining the flow between strength and weakness activates Tao. Others are taken aback when they witness Gabimaru’s power boost with just the explanation of Tao. The Doshi compares him with Lord Tensen. As the Doshis try to trick Gabimaru and Gantetsusai, the duo slays both monsters.

The final panel of the episode shows Sagiri, Yuzuriha, Senta, and Hoko entering through the gate of Horai. They come across Mu Dan, who smiles and cuts off Hoko’s head with a flicking hand sign.

Final thoughts

Mappa's Hell's Paradise episode 11 ended with another cliffhanger, but it also set the stage for another intense battle to break out between Sagiri's team and one of the members of Lord Tensen, Mu Dan. Also, the overwhelming details of Tao in Hell's Paradise episode 11 have opened up numerous new avenues for the tale to take. Furthermore, the decapitation of Hoko leaves fans wondering whether the sentient tree is dead or not.

As the first season of Hell's Paradise gets closer to completion, the story of Gabimaru's adventure goes deeper. Many more developments for the characters are yet to take place. The story of Hell's Paradise will continue to garner the attention of fans around the world with enthralling events that will take place in the upcoming episodes.

