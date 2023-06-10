Hell's Paradise episode 10: Gabimaru’s alliance with Gantetsusai, the secret power Tao

Hell's Paradise episode 10, titled Yin and Yang, aired on June 10, 2023. It captivated the audience with a rich storyline and heightened the suspense with a cliffhanger. The episode delved deeper into the revelation of Lord Tensen and the power known as Tao, as well as how it works. Viewers also saw some spectacular action in the final panel.

Previously, in Hell's Paradise episode 9, Gabimaru wandered on his own towards Horai, where he confronted one of the members of Lord Tensen, Zhu Jin. After an intense battle, when Gabimaru was on the brink of death, he was saved by Mei. Later, Sagiri and others were persuaded by Hoko's words and began their journey to Horai.

On the way, Hoko explained about Lord Tensen, who is a group consisting of seven godly beings, as well as the history of Arborification. The episode concluded with Gabimaru meeting Gantetsusai and Yamada Asaemon Fuchi for the first time.

Hell's Paradise episode 10: Sagiri remains confident about Gabimaru’s survival, Chobei and Toma faced Doshi

Gabimaru teaming up with Gantetsusai and Sagiri’s trust

Hell's Paradise episode 10 starts where the previous episode left off. Gabimaru and Gantetsusai engage in several intense battles in their minds, and after a while, he comes up with a proposition to form an alliance to get potential benefits by exchanging information and physical strength. After witnessing Lord Tensen's prowess via the battles of Gabimaru, Gantetsusai, and Yamada Asaemon Fuchi is taken aback. As they plan to team up, Mei wakes up, which surprises Gabimaru because she is all grown up.

Meanwhile, on the way to Horai, Senta objects after hearing about Lord Tensen from Hoko. He offers some logical explanation, indicating that someone caused all of this chaos, and that person or creature is the key to obtaining the elixir and escaping Shinsenkyo. Yuzuriha opposes facing the person, explaining that defeating that person is difficult. She also asserts that Gabimaru is dead, but Sagiri's unwavering faith in the latter counters her assertion. Sagiri believes that Gabimaru is alive and plotting his way to reunite with his wife.

The divine power of Tao

Hell's Paradise episode 10 showcased an intricate power named Tao. After Gabimaru asked Mei about the power she used to save him from Zhu Jin, she said that she used Tao. Later in the episode, Hoko explains that Tao is a mysterious power that belongs to Lord Tensen, and they control the power. The Tao grants one godlike strength and body. Mei also tried to explain the power to Gabimaru’s team, but she was unsuccessful due to her inconsistent speech.

On the other hand, in Hell's Paradise episode 10, Shion also explained to Nurugai how he senses waves running through everything. This concept of the wave actually reflects Tao. From all the explanations of Shion, Hoko, and Mei, Tao exists in everything. Tao gives one the power to exceed their normal strength and survive serious injuries. It can be found in the middle of rage and calmness, stillness and motion, yin and yang.

Battle against Soshin and Doshi

TOKANIM @Tokanim_FR Votre avis sur cet épisode de Hell's Paradise ? 🤔 Votre avis sur cet épisode de Hell's Paradise ? 🤔 https://t.co/Tynf64PWSD

In Hell's Paradise episode 10, as soon as the narrative of Tao completes, a crowd of Soshin appears and starts to attack both Gabimaru’s team and Shion and Nurugai. Gantetsusai marches to defend himself, saying that battling is the perfect way to learn Tao. Gabimaru notices an odd creature among the Soshin.

The scene changes to a different plot of Hell's Paradise episode 10, where two of the members of Lord Tensen, Mu Dan and another female Lord Tensen member, are engaged in intimacy and discussing the pit where they put humans to create Tan and mention that humans could never climb out of that pit. Chobei and Toma, in the meantime, successfully climb up the pit. Chobei begins to plot his vengeance against the two members of Lord Tensen who opposed Toma's attempt to flee the island.

Tanjirô @ChaitoLea #HellsParadise episode 10 Hell’s Paradise, plus on avance dans les épisodes et plus cet anime devient de plus en plus masterclass #anime episode 10 Hell’s Paradise, plus on avance dans les épisodes et plus cet anime devient de plus en plus masterclass #anime #HellsParadise https://t.co/2C3FpuHCiy

In the middle of a discussion, a different type of monster suddenly appears who identifies himself as Doshi, a follower of Lord Tensen. The Doshi mentions that he was there to check the pit, and there was another one who was checking on the humans who invaded the island. As the Doshi requested Chobei and Toma return to the pit, a battle broke out. The Doshi summoned Soshin, which was taken care of by Toma on the order of Chobei. Chobei confronted the Doshi monster, but the Doshi was too powerful and slashed the former's throat.

Final thoughts

Hell's Paradise episode 10 was packed with action and a straightforward plot. The episode featured some crucial information, such as Tan's description and the debut of the new fearsome monster Doshi. Additionally, the episode also introduced another member of Lord Tensen, Mu Dan.

Furthermore, as Hell's Paradise episode 10 ends on a cliffhanger with Chobei’s death, it promises an intense battle with amazing animation and story in the upcoming episode. The interesting storyline continually keeps viewers on the edge of their seats and makes them eagerly anticipate the series' forthcoming episodes.

