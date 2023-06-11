Hell's Paradise creator confirms that the series was inspired by Berserk

Hell's Paradise creator Yuji Kaku revealed in an interview that his renowned creation has been influenced by the popular series Berserk. Yuji Kaku confirmed the same in a special interview conducted by Crunchyroll, which was later published in English translation on their official website. He also praised the renowned creator of Berserk, the late Kentaro Miura.

Hell's Paradise, a dark fantasy-based manga written and illustrated by Yuji Kaku, became more popular and accepted by fans around the world when its anime adaptation debuted in April 2023. After captivating fans with its enthralling story in the manga, it's now grabbing the attention of individuals around the world with its amazing animation, which is produced by Mappa. The Hell's Paradise creator revealing the influence of Berserk in the series adds more excitement and curiosity among the fans.

Hell's Paradise creator sheds light on relationship with late Berserk creator Kentaro Miura

In the special interview arranged by Crunchyroll, Yuji Kaku admired the renowned series Berserk, which was at the core of the interview. When the interviewer questioned the creator about how Kentaro Miura's Berserk functioned as an influence, Yuji Kaku responded:

"Berserk has had an enormous influence on my own work as well. I still remember that conversation with Miura-sensei as though it happened just the other day."

Yuji Kaku reminisced about the interview he had with Kentaro Miura in 2019. The Hell's Paradise creator mentioned that it felt more like a casual conversation than a formal interview. This indicated how close these two mangakas were. The Hell's Paradise creator also emphasized that the interview with Kentaro felt less like a promotion for his own series and more like a tribute to Berserk.

This highlights how much he adored and was inspired by the series, which was reflected in Hell's Paradise.

The main protagonist of Hell's Paradise, Gabimaru the Hollow, partially reflects the main character, Guts, from the late Kentaro Miura's creation, Berserk. Guts, the Black Swordsman, is a mercenary who travels and fights enemies with demonic powers.

Hell's Paradise is a complex series that combines horror with emotion beautifully. While it’s true that the series has some influence from Berserk, it’s also true that the Hell's Paradise creator has a special corner for horror. This made him draw inspiration from different things like horror legend Junji Ito and make the series more thrilling with monsters.

He also mentioned in the interview that his affinity for horror began when he started reading Junji Ito's collection of short stories, which helped him get over his fear and made him curious about incorporating a scary theme in his creation.

Final thoughts

The confirmation of Yuji Kaku being impacted by Berserk shows how inspiration can make the theme of a series more artistic and beautiful. This recognition from the Hell's Paradise creator not only pays homage to the late Kentaro Miura but also influences fans of both series to unite, give the other series a chance, and explore different genres.

The Hell's Paradise anime has aired 10 episodes globally and episode 11 is scheduled to release on June 17, 2023. Mappa has done a wonderful job with the animation of the series. Yuji Kaku's confirmation will add a new layer to the perspective of viewers and make them enjoy the series even more.

