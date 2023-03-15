How Berserk could end: The future of the manga after Kentaro Miura's death explored

Berserk author Kentaro Miura’s tragic death in May 2021 created a massive void in the anime and manga professional industry. The world of Japanese comics has lost one of its most celebrated, skilled, and humble creators, whose artwork is hailed as globally influential in the dark fantasy genre.

As devastated as fans worldwide were upon hearing of Miura’s death, they were equally ecstatic to hear that his longtime friend Kouji Mori would oversee Berserk’s continuation. However, recent issues under Mori’s supervision have led fans to question whether or not a continuation is the right thing to do.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down how Berserk could end and where the series last left readers.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer

Recent Berserk issues have led some readers to doubt Mori’s capability of finishing the series as Miura intended

Where the series last left off

The latest issue in the manga series was Berserk chapter 371. It was the seventh chapter to be released under the direction of Kouji Mori.

Within, fans saw Elfhelm and the island of Skellig fully destroyed, sunken into the sea by a massive vortex. While unconfirmed, fans speculate that this vortex was caused by Griffith, given his recent appearance on Skellig just before its destruction.

Fans also learned that protagonist Guts, whose mental state deteriorated greatly after losing his lover Casca to friend-turned-enemy Griffith, was beginning to doubt himself for the first time. This was communicated through his mind being inundated with memories of his Dragon Slayer sword, as well as the many times when holding onto and wielding his blade was enough to keep him going.

Guts’ sudden lack of confidence in himself and faith in his sword was due to his inability to harm Griffith with it in recent Berserk issues. Meanwhile, Griffith returned to Falconia on the back of Nosferatu Zodd, where he stepped down from his steed with an unconscious Casca in his arms and a smirk on his face.

Where the series could go next

While only Kouji Mori and the Studio Gaga team, composed of Miura’s former assistants and hand-picked staff, know where the series is heading next, there are some likelihoods. Obviously, Guts needs to find a way to get his confidence back, likely resulting in a rare character-driven arc focused on him rather than the series’ supporting cast.

There’s also the fact that the Berserk manga needs to introduce some way to put Griffith and Guts on the same level as one another from a combat perspective. Some fans had suspected that Skellig’s resident dwarf Hanarr, who forged Guts’ Berserker Armor, could be the key to this equality that Miura was setting up.

However, with Hanarr’s status unknown following Mori’s decision to destroy Skellig and Elfhelm, this may not be the case anymore. While it’s entirely possible that the Skull Knight saved Hanarr, who he seemed to be friendly with, this is an assumption that fans shouldn’t make.

Thus, Guts is forced to explore other avenues to ascend to that level, possibly even calling on forces similar in strength to the God Hand themselves.

How the series could end

There are an infinite number of ways Berserk could end. Even Miura himself was unsure, expressing in interviews that he switched from planning ahead to just writing and doing as he pleased. He was also quoted as saying that a happy ending was certainly possible for the series, albeit without much elaboration.

One would assume that Miura, on some level, wanted the series to have a happy ending, at least as far as Guts is concerned. The Struggler finally killing the Dreamer Griffith, saving Casca, and avenging his friends would certainly be considered a happy ending by many fans.

There’s also the possibility that Guts’ eternal struggle never ends. For example, Berserk could end with him killing Griffith but at the cost of becoming the new Skull Knight and being forced to fight against the God Hand for eternity. This would give Guts’ specific story and goals a sense of closure while also re-establishing him as the Struggler he has been for most of the series.

