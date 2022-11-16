How and where to watch the original 1997 Berserk anime

The original 1997 Berserk anime is infamously difficult to watch legally. Oftentimes, interested viewers have to watch it on unofficial fan sites, but that isn't the answer that some readers might want. Thankfully, there is some good news about the popular classic becoming watchable via official means in the near future.

This topic is separate from how readers can watch the 2016 or the 2022 adaptations of the show. That said, this article will reference them when applicable since some people might love the original series and wish to watch its successors.

Ideally, you will need a Netflix account if you wish to see this classic.

The original 1997 Berserk anime will be on Netflix starting on December 1, 2022

Berserk has been absent on Netflix for a long time, but that will change on December 1, 2022. More specifically, it's been confirmed that it will be the 1997 anime that will appear on this streaming site.

There is currently no news of whether or not the infamous 2016 CG-animated version will also appear on Netflix. This news is also not meant to be confused with Berserk: The Golden Age Arc – Memorial Edition, which is a related anime series that debuted on October 2, 2022.

It is yet to be revealed which countries will get this 1997 anime or if it will be available everywhere.

Is it on Prime Video?

The 1997 version is not in the US as of November 15, 2022 (Image via OLM, Inc)

The 2016 and 2022 versions of Berserk are on Prime Video but aren't available to watch in the United States. Regarding the original 1997 anime, there is no way to watch it for free on Prime Video, regardless of the country.

Is it on Crunchyroll?

Unfortunately, the original version of the show is presently not on Crunchyroll. However, fans of the series can still check out the 2016 and 2022 adaptations.

Crunchyroll has not made any announcements of the classic anime being on service in the near future.

Is it on HIDIVE?

There is no adaptation of this series on HIDIVE at the moment. Likewise, there is no news of the popular anime streaming service acquiring the rights to air Berserk in the future.

Original 1997 Berserk anime information

This classic was animated by OLM, Inc. and originally ran from October 8, 1997, to April 1, 1998. It's a dark fantasy that follows a mercenary named Guts, who gets defeated in a battle by the main antagonist, Griffith. Afterward, he's forced to become part of the Band of the Hawks.

There are some seriously messed up things that happen in this show that make the series notoriously dark, but that won't be spoiled here in this basic plot synopsis. After all, some readers wish to see it for the first time, especially since this show hasn't been easy to watch for a long time now.

Remember, the original anime will air on Netflix starting on December 1, 2022. If you wish to watch this show beforehand, you won't be able to find it on that platform.

