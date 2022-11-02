Crunchyroll to feature several new Hindi and Indian English dubs and subs for various anime

On November 2, 2022, Crunchyroll announced that their website will include more Hindi and Indian English dubs and subs for several popular anime. Here is a list of shows confirmed to be getting Hindi or Indian English dubs in the near future:

Akebi's Sailor Uniform

Darling in the Franxx

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train

Fire Force

Miss Kuroitsu from the Monster Development Department

Ranking of Kings

Tokyo 24th Ward

Radiant

Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs

In the announcement, Crunchyroll also emphasized that Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc, Darling in the Franxx, and Fire Force will soon be getting weekly Hindi dubbed episodes.

MORE: We're bringing MORE subs and Hindi dubs to anime fans in India, including Fire Force, Demon Slayer, and more!!MORE: got.cr/MoreAnimeIndia We're bringing MORE subs and Hindi dubs to anime fans in India, including Fire Force, Demon Slayer, and more!!✨ MORE: got.cr/MoreAnimeIndia https://t.co/EZXkminDqB

On a related note, several other anime will receive English subtitles as of right now. These include:

All Saints Street

Berserk: The Golden Age Arc - Memorial Edition -

BOCCHI THE ROCK!

Do It Yourself!!

Raven of the Inner Palace

Legend of Mana -The Teardrop Crystal-

Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury

Crunchyroll also stated that Indian subscribers will get subs and dubs every month on the first and third Wednesdays. These new subs and dubs will first be made available in November 2022 and will continue in the upcoming months.

Crunchyroll President had previously hinted at more dubs for popular anime on the platform

Back in July 2022, Crunchyroll President Rahul Punni stated:

"There is a massive appetite for anime in India with a growing number of fans who are craving more of what they love. Our team has worked hard to expand our service – including more content and more dubs, at a more affordable price."

While it did take several months for more Hindi dubs to be added, Indian fans now finally have new ways to watch their favorite shows on the popular platform.

Any further additional Hindi and Indian English dubs will be announced once further details become available.

Comic Con India information

In another surprise, Crunchyroll has announced that it will attend Comic Con India for the first time. There are three destinations for Comic Con India:

Bengaluru (November 19 and 20)

Delhi (December 9, 10, and 11)

Mumbai (February 11 and 12)

Anime fans curious to know more about Comic Con India can check out the official website for the event.

It is yet to be revealed how large Crunchyroll's presence there will be, but anime fans will find out once the first Comic Con India in Bengaluru begins on November 19, 2022.

