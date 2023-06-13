Fan claims Hell's Paradise to be MAPPA's most underwhelming anime project, and the reason will surprise you

Hell's Paradise is one of the most anticipated anime of Spring 2023. MAPPA's story and animation won over viewers, but a fan's recent tweet calling the show MAPPA's "most underwhelming work" has now gone viral online, causing quite a stir.

Hell's Paradise, a long-awaited anime adaptation based on Yuji Kaku's dark fantasy manga of the same name, launched on April 1, 2023, with the release of its first episode. Though the anime has received a lot of attention, other fans believe the opposite and one of them attempted to explain why.

MAPPA gets accused of bringing down the quality of

Hell's Paradise

Hell's Paradise is a peculiar production. Argueably Mappa's biggest underwhelming show from recent memory. There is no reason to deny enjoyment from people but simply ignoring criticism wouldn't lead to any conensus. Let's try having an open mind and discuss the topic. Hell's Paradise is a peculiar production. Argueably Mappa's biggest underwhelming show from recent memory. There is no reason to deny enjoyment from people but simply ignoring criticism wouldn't lead to any conensus. Let's try having an open mind and discuss the topic. #地獄楽 Hell's Paradise is a peculiar production. Argueably Mappa's biggest underwhelming show from recent memory. There is no reason to deny enjoyment from people but simply ignoring criticism wouldn't lead to any conensus. Let's try having an open mind and discuss the topic. https://t.co/V3CNh5kcF8

A Twitter account named @Namaryuu tweeted that Hell's Paradise is the "biggest underwhelming" production of MAPPA in recent times. The user then proceeded to list several reasons for the same, specially that of MAPPA assigning an anime producer for a parallel project -Attack on Titan - other than Hell's Paradise.

Answer: Mappa has "sacrificed" Shingeki for Jigoku. The reason being that they share the same Animation Producer, Wataru Kawagoe, therefore if there was any prod which had any possible affect it would be this. Question: Has Mappa sacrificed Jigoku for Jujutsu?Answer: Mappa has "sacrificed" Shingeki for Jigoku. The reason being that they share the same Animation Producer, Wataru Kawagoe, therefore if there was any prod which had any possible affect it would be this. https://t.co/ha4hgW7I8O

The fan tried to explain a producer's job, such as how the producer has to gather a team of animators and utilize them perfectly by taking as much as time he needs to bring out a good result, but as the producer assigned for Hell's Paradise has two big projects on his hands, he cannot focus on the allocation of resources perfectly due to a lack of time and priorities.

Namaryu (CEO of Tanmoshi) @Namaryuu Animation Producer is a role whose task is to contact animators, gather team and handle all logistics behind this process. Of course people have limited time and you can only have enough animators so when you make too many shows, the lack of resources starts being an issue. Animation Producer is a role whose task is to contact animators, gather team and handle all logistics behind this process. Of course people have limited time and you can only have enough animators so when you make too many shows, the lack of resources starts being an issue.

That's why the difference between the studio's other major projects, such as Attack on Titan and Jujutsu Kaisen, and Hell's Paradise is evident.

The fan also claimed that MAPPA would take any project that has a hit manga and the potentiality of generating revenues for them. They don't even think about the quality of the animation they are delivering. They just deliver the anime project to generate as much revenue as possible based on the story.

And these bring down the quality of a series. Also, projects like Attack on Titan and Jujutsu Kaisen have more IPs, which is why these two got high priority and showed higher-quality production.

Answer: Because they can. It doesn't matter how its done, as long as they keep grabbing the new hot manga fans would buy it. Their main focus in on JJK and Shingeki because those are bigger IP compare to Jigoku. Question: Why Mappa accepted project that they can't handle?Answer: Because they can. It doesn't matter how its done, as long as they keep grabbing the new hot manga fans would buy it. Their main focus in on JJK and Shingeki because those are bigger IP compare to Jigoku. https://t.co/SdwQlOzJqU

The manga of the series by Yuji Kaku has a great storyline that contains amazing art, which had many excited and expecting more from the anime adaptation.

But MAPPA failed to illustrate those perfectly in the anime, which creates a gap for the viewers who really wanted to enjoy the show. Though there are a few good fighting scenes, which have been depicted amazingly, they still don’t cover the pacing issue of the story and the overall animation quality of the anime.

There are some scenes where there is barely any movement, which is irritating for the viewers.

Namaryu (CEO of Tanmoshi) @Namaryuu The topic of adaptation is also related to how fights are depicted. There are without a doubt impressive looking beat downs but they are few and far between. It doesn't help that the pacing feels rather sluggish for something meant to evoke hype every week with fights. (personal) The topic of adaptation is also related to how fights are depicted. There are without a doubt impressive looking beat downs but they are few and far between. It doesn't help that the pacing feels rather sluggish for something meant to evoke hype every week with fights. (personal) https://t.co/BmTpOsLmuh

The fan also emphasized that Hell's Paradise as an anime is impressive, but not as a MAPPA-produced anime, as the latter has a record of creating high-quality work, which sets the bar high for themselves to ensure quality work.

The previous works of MAPPA are top-tier and easily commendable. Due to that, when fans see the logo of MAPPA in an anime, their expectations are higher than usual. But MAPPA, in some cases, fails to provide that high-caliber work with the anime, much to the disappointment of fans.

Final thoughts

Namaryu (CEO of Tanmoshi) @Namaryuu To summarize this thread served as a mean to explain circumstances behind Jigokuraku. Highlighting the objective aspects and sharing my slighlty personal feelings on project. I hope it served a good purpose and I once again have to emphasize that if you're having fun then enjoy! To summarize this thread served as a mean to explain circumstances behind Jigokuraku. Highlighting the objective aspects and sharing my slighlty personal feelings on project. I hope it served a good purpose and I once again have to emphasize that if you're having fun then enjoy! https://t.co/agjayXphvs

The points raised by the Twitter user regarding MAPPA's lower animation quality and other factors related to Hell's Paradise might sound harsh, but they are supported by some fans. While there are some mesmerizing action scenes,they don’t cover the shortcomings of the other factors of the anime.

As there are many upcoming projects that will be produced by MAPPA, it is better to hope that they will get their faults fixed based on the feedback from the previous works.

