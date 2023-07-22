Is My Happy Marriage over? Status of Manga and Anime explained

My Happy Marriage is a popular Japanese light novel series written by Akumi Agitogi and beautifully illustrated by Tsukiho Tsukioka. Initially published on the user-generated novel publishing website Shōsetsuka ni Narō, it was later acquired by Fujimi Shobo. Since January 2019, the captivating series has been released under their Fujimi L Bunko imprint. This engrossing light novel has also been adapted into a manga and an ongoing anime series.
The story revolves around Miyo Saimori, a young woman who finds herself in an arranged marriage with Kiyoka Kudou, a renowned lord rumored to possess a cold and cruel demeanor. Despite her initial apprehension, Miyo soon discovers that Kiyoka is not the monster she anticipated. A surprising bond forms between them as they gradually fall deeply in love.
My Happy Marriage: Current status of manga and anime
My Happy Marriage manga
Akumi Agitogi authored and Rito Kohsaka illustrated the manga adaptation of the My Happy Marriage light novel series. It was first serialized on December 20, 2018, in Square Enix's Gangan Online service. Currently, four volumes have been released in Japan, with more to follow.
Fans have warmly embraced the manga, showering praise upon its exquisite artwork, captivating characters, and compelling storyline. Additionally, it has garnered nominations for prestigious awards like the Next Manga Awards and the esteemed Kono Manga ga Sugoi! list.
My Happy Marriage anime
The anime debuted in Japan on July 5, 2023, on Tokyo MX and other networks. Additionally, Netflix simultaneously broadcasted the series on the same day. The anime is directed by Takehiro Kubota. The scripts are written by Ami Satō, Takahito Ōnishi, and Momoka Toyoda. Shōko Yasuda handles the character designs, while the music is composed by Evan Call.
The anime, currently airing in Japan and available for streaming on Netflix, has aired three episodes out of twelve. Each episode runs for 24 minutes. Fans have highly praised the animation, voice acting, and faithfulness to the source material.
Plot Overview of My Happy Marriage
Miyo Saimori, a young woman without any supernatural abilities, finds herself isolated within her own family where everyone possesses such powers. She bears the weight of all physical tasks, cut off from acceptance or support. As she reaches adulthood and becomes eligible for marriage, fate leads her to an uncertain opportunity—an audition as a potential bride for Kiyoka Kudou.
Kiyoka Kudou, a man renowned for his blend of kindness and ruthlessness, comes from one of the most influential families in the region. Filled with both fear and desperation, Miyo realizes that this is the only opportunity to break free from the chains of her abusive family bonds.
Miyo and Kiyoka eventually develop a deep love for each other. However, their journey is filled with numerous challenges. The latter's family strongly opposes their relationship and makes relentless efforts to keep them apart. Meanwhile, Miyo also confronts the lasting effects of past trauma. Nevertheless, both individuals remain determined in their unwavering commitment to one another and triumph over every obstacle they encounter along the way.
Final thoughts
The ongoing series, My Happy Marriage, continues to captivate its fans with new chapters in the light novel, fresh volumes in the manga, and upcoming episodes of the anime. This beloved series promises an exciting future ahead.
The series has garnered a positive reception from fans. Many have praised its compelling characters, captivating story, and heartwarming romance. Similarly, the anime adaptation has also been well-received among viewers. Fans appreciate the beautifully animated visuals, exceptional voice acting, and faithful adaptation of the source material.
It is unclear how long My Happy Marriage will continue, but it is evident that the series boasts a devoted fan base. Enthusiasts can eagerly anticipate the unfolding narrative journey of Miyo and Kiyoka as it progresses in the future.
