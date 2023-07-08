Where to read My Happy Marriage manga? Explained

My Happy Marriage is a manga that comes highly recommended for fans of historical romance and slow-burn romance. The publication's story is heartwarming and beautifully written, with complex and relatable characters. Additionally, the stunning artwork breathes life into the narrative, enveloping readers in its visual splendor.
In My Happy Marriage, several important themes are explored, including abuse, trauma, and redemption. The story follows Miyo Saimori, the courageous female protagonist who overcomes her past and ultimately finds happiness with Kiyoka Kudou, the male lead. This captivating narrative promises to stay with readers long after they finish reading it, due to its heartwarming tale centered around themes of love, redemption, and self-discovery.
My Happy Marriage manga: Where to read and other details
Where to read
A manga adaptation of this story, beautifully illustrated by Rito Kohsaka, began its online serialization on Square Enix's Gangan Online service on December 20, 2018. As of July 2023, four volumes have been released. In North America, Square Enix has obtained the license for English publication of this beloved manga.
There are a few places where readers can access My Happy Marriage manga online. They are:
- Square Enix's Gangan Online website or app: This is the official website where the manga is serialized. However, the website is only in Japanese, and the app is only available in select areas.
- Manga UP!: Manga UP! is a legal manga-reading app that offers a free trial. Fans can read the first few chapters of My Happy Marriage for free, and then would have to subscribe to read the rest of the chapters.
- Amazon Kindle. Another great alternative to the above two is Amazon Kindle. Readers can purchase the manga volumes on Amazon Kindle. This is a great option if the reader wants to own the physical copies of the manga.
Plot overview of My Happy Marriage
Miyo Saimori, a young woman devoid of any supernatural talent, finds herself as an outcast within her own family where everyone possesses such abilities. She endures the burden of all manual labor, alienated from acceptance or support. As she reaches maturity and becomes eligible for marriage, fate steers her toward a precarious opportunity—an audition as a potential bride for Kiyoka Kudou.
A man known to embody both kindness and ruthlessness, Kiyoka belongs to one of the most powerful families of the land. Overwhelmed with fear yet fueled by desperation, Miyo realizes that this represents her sole chance at liberating herself from her abusive familial bonds.
Miyo and Kiyoka eventually fall in love. However, their path is strewn with difficulties. The latter's family vehemently opposes their union, making vigorous attempts to separate them. Meanwhile, Miyo also confronts the lingering scars of her past trauma. Nevertheless, both individuals remain resolute in their commitment to each other and triumph over every hurdle that stands in their way.
Other adaptations of My Happy Marriage
The anime adaptation for My Happy Marriage premiered on Netflix on July 5, 2023. Kinema Citrus handled the animation while Takehiro Kubota directed it. The series consists of 12 episodes and can be streamed exclusively on Netflix.
The live-action series of My Happy Marriage made its debut on TV Tokyo on March 17, 2023. It is helmed by director Ayuko Tsukahara, featuring Nana Komatsu as Miyo Saimori and Yuta Koseki as Kiyoka Kuda. Consisting of 10 episodes, the live-action series is only available for streaming on Netflix Japan.
Both the anime and live-action series have garnered praise from manga fans. The anime was applauded for its stunning animation, while the live-action series received acclaim for its performances and faithful adaptation of the source material.
