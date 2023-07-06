The Rising of the Shield Hero season 3: Release information, cast, and more

The Rising of the Shield Hero is a popular Japanese light novel series authored by Aneko Yusagi. This gripping story has also been adapted into an anime television series by Kinema Citrus, with two seasons airing in 2019 and 2022. Excitingly, fans can look forward to a third season premiering in October 2023 as part of the Fall 2023 anime schedule.
The premiere of The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 took place at the Anime Expo in Los Angeles on July 3, 2023. Fans eagerly anticipate the streaming release of this highly anticipated season on Crunchyroll. Furthermore, enthusiasts can also enjoy the ongoing serialization of the manga adaptation in Monthly Comic Alive.
Cast and other information for The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3
The third season of The Rising of the Shield Hero is set to premiere in October 2023. Although the exact date has not been confirmed yet, fans can expect the return of the beloved cast from the previous seasons.
Yoshitsugu Matsuoka will reprise his role as Naofumi Iwatani, while Ai Kayano and Nao Toyama will once again portray Raphtalia and Filo, respectively.
Kinema Citrus, the studio behind the first two seasons of The Rising of the Shield Hero anime, will also produce season 3. Hitoshi Haga, who directed episodes in the first season, will helm the series as director once again. Keigo Koyanagi, the scriptwriter for the previous two seasons, will be responsible for the script writing.
Plot overview of The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3
The third season of The Rising of the Shield Hero plans to adapt the Rebuilding and Fallen Heroes arcs from the light novel series.
In the Rebuilding arc, the queen of Melromarc appreciates Naofumi's role in saving the world from the Spirit Tortoise and rewards him with land to establish a settlement. Naofumi's objective is to reconstruct Lurolona Village, Raphtalia's hometown. However, he faces a challenge as there are no inhabitants left due to their tragic fate of being killed or enslaved.
Additionally, Eclair, the governor of the territory, prioritizes training over construction, further complicating Naofumi's efforts.
In the Fallen Heroes arc of The Rising of the Shield Hero anime, Ren, Itsuki, and Motoyasu face the challenging aftermath of the Spirit Tortoise catastrophe. They all lose their sense of heroism and subsequently disappear. Meanwhile, after successfully freeing some slaves hailing from Raphtalia's hometown, Naofumi endeavors to locate the missing heroes.
However, his quest becomes more arduous with assassins hot on his trail.
The Rebuilding and Fallen Heroes arcs hold immense popularity within The Rising of the Shield Hero. These arcs captivate readers with their abundant action, adventure, and humor while delving into the deeper themes of the series, such as the difference between good and evil.
Recap of The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2
The second season of The Rising of the Shield Hero continues the story from where the first season ended. Naofumi and his companions still find themselves entangled in a battle against false accusations and struggling to vanquish the relentless Waves of Catastrophe. Yet, their challenges escalate when they confront a formidable foe that has been imprisoned for centuries: the Spirit Tortoise.
Naofumi and his companions embark on a perilous journey to the lair of the Spirit Tortoise, compelled by their mission to vanquish this formidable creature and ultimately save the world. Throughout their arduous expedition, they encounter fresh obstacles while forging unanticipated alliances. Moreover, they must confront their inner demons and surmount personal darkness in order to truly triumph over the Spirit Tortoise.
Final thoughts
The highly anticipated Season 3 of The Rising of the Shield Hero is set to captivate fans with its thrilling blend of action, adventure, and humor. Mark your calendars for October 2023 as this new season promises an unforgettable premiere!
Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.