Tokyo Revengers – Tenjiku arc reveals trailer and Fall 2023 release date

After the release of key visuals and a 15-second PV trailer for the Tokyo Revengers – Tenjiku arc, fans have been wondering when the show will reach their screens. Well, they can rest easy and be excited, as the studio has just revealed the trailer and the release window for the same.

Tokyo Revengers is based on Ken Wakui’s manga series of the same name, which was serialized in Kodansha’s Monthy Shounen Magazine from March 1, 2017, to November 16, 2022. The first season of the anime is available to stream on Crunchyroll. However, like the Black Dragon arc, the Tokyo Revengers – Tenjiku arc will be exclusively available on Disney+.

Tokyo Revengers – Tenjiku arc trailer reveals additional cast along with release window

The trailer brought to the screen by Liden Films reveals the premiere of the Tokyo Revengers – Tenjiku arc to be in October 2023.

In addition, the trailer also introduced four new characters, which are as follows:

Seiichirou Yamashita as Kakucho

Kouki Uchiyama as Shion Madarame

Daisuke Namikawa as Ran Haitani

Hiro Shimono as Rindo Haitani

Tokyo Revengers – Tenjiku arc will follow the Christmas Showdown arc, which aired from January 8, 2023, to April 2, 2023. The same is available to stream on Disney+, and for a brief overview of the story, the synopsis of Tokyo Revengers: Christmas Showdown by MyAnimeList reads:

In spite of his best time-leaping efforts, Takemichi Hanagaki continuously fails to prevent the present-day death of Hinata Tachibana, his adolescent love. The adult Takemichi grapples with grief and the ramifications of the Tokyo Manji gang's criminal empire—an unintended product of his timeline meddling. Though the gang once operated under the idealistic Manjirou "Mikey" Sano, it has now been taken over by the malicious Tetta Kisaki and, as a result, has abandoned its original optimistic intent.

It continues:

Despite feeling hopeless, Takemichi travels to the past once again to investigate Black Dragon, a rival motorcycle gang whose actions ultimately lead to Hinata's demise. There, he meets the young Hakkai Shiba, a fellow gang member whose older brother, Taiju, tyrannically rules Black Dragon. When Taiju brutally beats Takemichi in a one-sided street brawl, Hakkai attempts to withdraw from Tokyo Manji in apology—an act that Takemichi must prevent to spare Hakkai a grim future.

the synopsis concludes:

Through a shared tragedy, Takemichi bonds with Chifuyu Matsuno, establishing a close comradery both boys desperately need. With Chifuyu on his side, Takemichi works to unravel the fates of Black Dragon's members, fighting to create a happy future for his loved ones.

The series will be directed by Koichi Hatsumi, with music by Hiroaki Tsutsumi, character designs by Kenichi Onuki and Keiko Ota, and Yasuyuki Muto as the series composer. Additionally, voice actors Nobunaga Shimazaki and Tetsu Inada will join Tokyo Revengers – Tenjiku arc as Izana Kurokawa and Kanji Mochizuki, respectively.

