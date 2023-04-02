Tokyo Revengers: Izana Kurokawa's voice actor and where you've heard him before

With the season finale of Tokyo Revengers: Christmas Showdown arc having aired, the anime introduced the main antagonist of the upcoming Tenjiku arc, Izana Kurokawa. With this announcement, fans can expect Liden Films to release the next season soon.

The season finale of Tokyo Revengers season 2 saw Takemichi going back to the past and deciding to change Toman's fate with Chifuyu. However, later, Takemichi and his friends were attacked by Yokohama's Tenjiku gang. While they were unaware of the reason behind the same, Kisaki revealed himself to be part of the gang.

Who is the voice actor of Tokyo Revengers's Izana Kurokawa?

As per the official cast list for Tokyo Revengers: Tenjiku arc, Japanese voice actor Nobunaga Shimazaki is set to voice the role of Tenjiku gang leader, Izana Kurokawa. He has given his voice to countless roles in anime, animation films, drama, and video games.

The artist has also won several accolades for his roles, including the 'Best Rookie Actor Award' and 'Best Actor in a Supporting Role' at the 7th and 15th Seiyu Awards, respectively.

Who did the voice actor previously voice?

Shanks as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Apart from Tokyo Revengers, voice actor Nobunaga Shimazaki has voiced several prominent anime characters throughout his career. Some of his most famous ones include One Piece's Shanks and Hanma Baki from his titular series.

In addition to them, Nobunaga has also been the voice actor for Black Clover's deuteragonist Yuno Grinberryall and the first Wizard King Lumiere Silvamillion Clover. The voice actor will also be voicing Yuno in the upcoming film Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King, which is set to be released on Friday, June 16.

Yuno Grinberryall and Lumiere Silvamillion Clover as seen in the Black Clover anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Besides that, the voice actor has also voiced some very important characters in sports anime, including Free's protagonist Haruka Nanase, Haikyuu!!'s Rintarou Suna, and Blue Lock's Seishiro Nagi.

All three characters are known to be quite popular; while Haruka Nanase is confident in his abilities, so are Suna and Nagi. The difference, however, is how carefree both Suna and Nagi are in their personalities despite their proficiency in their particular sport.

Besides that, Nobunaga Shimazaki also had several different popular roles, including the likes of Fruits Basket's Yuki Sohma, Jujutsu Kaisen's Mahito, and Saiki K's Shun Kaidou.

The artist's role as Yuki Sohma was quite passive in nature given the character's personality. While initially, Yuki seemed to be the male lead of the story, Kyou Souma later took the reigns from him.

Yuki Sohma, Mahito, and Shun Kaidou as seen in their respective anime (Image via Sportskeeda)

Meanwhile, Nobunaga's role as Jujutsu Kaisen's Mahito was quite notable, given how, unlike his other roles, Mahito was an antagonist. Moreover, the character's personality differed quite a lot when compared to the voice actor's other popular castings.

As for Shun Kaidou, the character has to be one of Nobunaga Shimazaki's funniest castings. The character was often responsible for causing conflict in the series' protagonist Saiki Kusuo's seemingly calm life, causing the events to play out in a comedic manner.

Nobunaga Shimazaki's wide range of characters proves that he has the talent to voice Tokyo Revengers's Izana Kurokawa.

