Tokyo Revengers announces adaptation of the Tenjiku Arc following season 2 finale

Tokyo Revengers season 2 – Christmas Showdown arc finished airing on Sunday, April 2. The season ended with the beginning of the Tenjiku Arc and the introduction of Izana Kurokawa. Shortly after the finale had finished airing, the official sources announced that a third season is in production, which will adapt the Tenjiku Arc in its entirety.

Given that Tokyo Revengers season 2 consisted of only 13 episodes, the Tenjiku Arc can be considered as the second cour of season 2. No concrete information regarding the release date or additional cast has been announced. However, the final episode of season 2 did confirm that Izana Kurokawa is voiced by Nobunaga Shimazaki.

Tokyo Revengers to adapt the Tenjiku Arc following the ending of the Christmas Showdown Arc

Tokyo Revengers season 2 adapted the 4th arc of the eponymous manga, the Christmas showdown arc. The season ran from Jan 8, 2023, to Apr 2, 2023, consisting of 13 episodes that covered chapters 74 to 125 of the manga. It was expected, considering the popularity of the series, that a third season would be announced immediately after the second season finished airing.

The official sources declared that the Tenjiku arc is already in production. They also released a short promotional video, which repurposed some of the clips from the season 2 finale.There are a few additional characters such as Madarame Shion, Kakucho, and Mochizuki Kanji whose voice actors have not been revealed as of yet.

However, the president of the Tenjiku Gang, Kurokawa Izana will be voiced by Nobunaga Shimazaki (Haruka Nanase in Free!, Yuno in Black Clover, Yuki Sohma in Fruits Basket, Mahito in Jujutsu Kaisen). Izana has already appeared in the season 2 finale when Kisaki and Hanma went to meet Tenjiku.

Tokyo Revengers – Tenjiku Arc will cover nearly the entire arc from the manga, of which 4 chapters have already been animated. The remaining 60 chapters (126-185) will be difficult to be animated in only 13 episodes. Therefore, fans can expect the third season to be longer than the second one, but shorter than the first one.

Poll : 0 votes