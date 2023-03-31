Why Tokyo Revengers season 2 disappointed fans, explored

Tokyo Revengers season 2 has concluded and the fanbase has a bit of a mixed reaction upon viewing the series. While some fans were happy with how things turned out, there were plenty who were disappointed.

Animation, writing, character design, accessibility and soundtracks are just a few that determine the overall quality of the anime.

Tokyo Revengers: Things that could have been improved during its course

Mikey as seen in Tokyo Revengers (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Source material

Naturally, there are plenty of loyal fans that adore the series, including the manga-reading fanbase as well. However, if we take a look at the series objectively, there are far too many flaws to ignore. Primarily, the concept of time-traveling wasn’t explained well. The rules that govern time-traveling in the world of Tokyo Revengers weren’t clearly defined, giving rise to plenty of plot holes and inconsistencies.

When we take a look at the Tokyo Revengers manga, some of the characters’ backstories were not explored, and plot holes were left unresolved. The story was rushed and the happy ending that Wakui wanted to achieve felt far from organic. While some liked the ending, plenty of manga readers are extremely unhappy with how it was executed. Mikey had killed Takemichi, forcing both of them to return to the original timeline with their memories. The two united all the gangs in Japan, avoiding conflicts and the death of their loved ones.

Given the fact that the series is about delinquents, the ending was unrealistic and forced. The manga as a whole was sub-par, and if the source material doesn’t have substance, the anime adaptation tends to fall short as well.

Streaming platform

The second season of Tokyo Revengers is available on Disney+ (Image via Disney+)

Many fans were disappointed about Disney+ being the chosen streaming platform. It had acquired exclusive rights to stream the second installment of the series. The sheer lack of visibility contributed to the drop in viewership as well. Owing to the scarce marketing done by the aforementioned streaming platform, there wasn’t a sense of anticipation that most popular shonen series like Jujutsu Kaisen or Demon Slayer is known for.

Animation

On paper, this series had a ton of potential. Given that it’s a series that focuses on delinquents, well-animated fight scenes alone would have improved the quality of the series to a certain degree. The animation in season 2 was lazy in a few areas and the choreography was decent at best. The art was pleasing to the eye on a few occasions, but most of them were still shots of characters conversing.

Final Thoughts

No anime series is perfect. However, here, there are far too many issues to ignore as a viewer. With that said, the upcoming seasons have potential to improve the overall quality. The upcoming story arcs are interesting, and an improvement in the overall quality from the studio will certainly boost the viewership. Fans are hoping that season 3 would see a jump in quality.

