Tokyo Revengers: Shinichiro’s time travel, explained

The most recent chapter of the Tokyo Revengers manga series, 271, was replete with shocking revelations about the events that transpired in the original timeline. This entry finally explained how Shinichiro acquired his time-leaping powers, as well as what the trigger for the boy's abilities is.

For weeks, fans have been speculating how the older Sano brother's powers worked, as the series has never fully explained this aspect. Now that we have seen how Shinichiro was able to use this power, fans will be able to understand the contours of it within the Tokyo Revengers manga.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's opinion. It contains heavy spoilers for the Tokyo Revengers manga series. Some of the topics mentioned below can be triggering for some readers. Discretion is advised.

Intense regret is the key to traveling back in time, as confirmed by Tokyo Revengers chapter 271

Shinichiro in Tokyo Revengers chapter 271 (Image via Ken Wakui, Kodansha)

After hearing about the existence of a time-leaper living under a bridge in Tokyo, Shinichiro and Takeomi went to visit the man. When they finally came across him, the black-haired Sano brother demanded that the homeless man grant him the ability to travel back in time. The unkempt-looking man replied that if Shinichiro wanted his power, he would have to kill him.

Desperate, the former Black Dragon leader complied and used a metal pipe to hit the elderly man. However, this was not enough for him to travel to the past. When Shinichiro tried to end his own life, the boy woke up in a new timeline where Mikey was still alive.

Mikey is still alive (Image via Ken Wakui, Kodansha)

This brief but significant moment in the manga confirmed what many fans had been speculating for months. The time travel abilities of Tokyo Revengers come from the virtue of regret. For Shinichiro, this involved his inability to save his brother from a tragic accident and subsequent death.

However, this is not the first time we have seen this ability being triggered by regrets. For example, the first time Takemichi traveled back in time, he did so after thinking he would die without achieving anything enormous. He regretted not acting differently during middle school, which granted him access to his newly acquired powers.

Shinichiro trying to time travel (Image via Ken Wakui, Kodansha)

Later, others' regrets were necessary for Takemichi to travel back in time. Naoto felt guilty for not saving Hina before she was murdered, so he became Takemichi's trigger until our hero saved Naoto's sister. Later in Tokyo Revengers, Mikey would be the one to trigger Takemichi's power by admitting how much he regretted his voluntary attempt to die.

After the recent events that transpired in Tokyo Revengers chapter 271, there is no doubt that regret is the most potent trigger in the series. Nonetheless, this leaves us with an essential question: How are the time-leaping powers obtained?

How can someone become a time traveler?

Shinichiro attacking the time-leaper (Image via Ken Wakui, Kodansha)

In the latest chapter of the Tokyo Revengers manga, Shinichiro traveled back in time by killing the previous user. Before his death, the homeless man confessed to killing the person from whom he had acquired the powers. This heavily implies that the powers can only be used after forcefully taking them from the previous user.

Yet, this was not how Takemichi acquired the ability, at least not from what we saw in the first chapters of the series. Our hero did not kill Shinichiro to obtain the powers, or at least fans are unaware of any altercation between the two characters in the canon timeline. This means there may be another way to pass the powers onto another person.

The original time-leaper (Image via Ken Wakui, Kodansha)

There is a chance that Shinichiro may not have been the one to give Takemichi his powers. Earlier in Tokyo Revengers, Ken Wakui explained to fans that Shinichiro was killed by Kazutora years before Takemichi became a time-leaper. For Takemichi to have acquired the powers, he would have had to end the oldest Sano's life before Kazutora, which seems impossible.

This meant that either Kazutora became a time traveler and chose Takemichi as his successor, or Shinichiro was still alive in the canon timeline. This will most likely be explored in a future chapter of the manga.

Final thoughts

Shinichiro about to jump (Image via Ken Wakui, Kodansha)

Tokyo Revengers is quickly approaching its finale, prompting the creator, Ken Wakui, to reveal the mysteries that characterize the manga. The creator has now decided to focus on explaining how the time travel powers of the characters work.

There are several unanswered enigmas around the power. As the manga progresses, these questions will likely be fully answered. We can only wait to see what Wakui has in store for us in the next few chapters of Tokyo Revengers.

