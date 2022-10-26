Tokyo Revengers ending, explained

With its Final Arc currently airing, the Tokyo Revengers ending is near. After more than 250 successful chapters of a brilliantly written story, fans must bid adieu to the Crybaby Hero. Ken Wakui decided that it was the best time to do so, and he wants to make the ending a memorable one.

The series was released in March of 2017, having been serialized in Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine. About four years later, Liden Films created an anime adaptation of the same, whose first season aired from April to September 2021. The series is set to return in 2023 with season 2.

Here's everything about the Tokyo Revengers ending

A brief of what's happened so far

Following the Kanto Incident, Takemichi returns to the present. As he readjusts to his regular life, he reaches out to old friends and is glad that they are all doing fine. However, trouble always seems to find the Crybaby Hero. He finds out that Mikey, who had been out of contact for 12 years, went over to the dark side and formed a new gang called Bonten.

Earlier, Naoto was the touch-trigger that allowed Takemichi to travel back 12 years into the past, but now, he is unable to use Naoto to do the same. However, when events take a turn for the worse, Mikey tries to kill Takemichi but fails and decides to leap off a building. Takemichi saves the blonde at the last moment and that touch sends him back 10 years to 2008.

kai ; in uni @GOJOSDICC strongest girl in tokyo revengers has got to be senju kawaragi. look at her glowing as she takes on south effortlessly. that’s on brahman’s girlboss for y’all strongest girl in tokyo revengers has got to be senju kawaragi. look at her glowing as she takes on south effortlessly. that’s on brahman’s girlboss for y’all 😼 https://t.co/jU8xhUAVUy

Now in high school and with no Tokyo Manji Gang, Takemichi learns of an ongoing power struggle between Rokuhara Tandai, Brahman, and Mikey's new gang, the Kanto Manji Gang. To reach Mikey, Takemichi joins Brahman (whose leader is Senju Kawaragi) and gains the foresight ability.

On July 7, 2008, Rokuhara Tandai attacks Takemichi and Senju. The former manages to save Senju, but Draken dies in the process. Thus, the Battle of the Three Deities commences involving the three gangs. It ends with Mikey killing South, the leader of Rokuhara Tandai. The Kanto Manji Gang absorbs Rokuhara Tandai, and Senju breaks up Brahman to prevent Mikey from killing Takemichi.

ً @vantaeprod I still think kiIIing off draken is the biggest fumble in tokyo revengers I still think kiIIing off draken is the biggest fumble in tokyo revengers https://t.co/3u1s7SAEGi

A month later, on September 9, 2008, Takemichi resurrects the Tokyo Manji Gang and challenges the Kanto Manji Gang. During the battle, Sanzu tries to get rid of the Tokyo Manji by driving a train into the battlefield. In the process, Kikuchi dies and Mikey defeats everyone. As Mikey and Takemichi face off, the former reveals that he died in the original timeline and Shinichiro traveled back to save him.

Tokyo Revengers ending (speculated)

In the latest chapter, Takemichi promises that this fight will be his own so he will prepare accordingly. Thus, this time when Takemichi travels back in time, things will be different. Events like Mikey's demise hint at the fact that the Tokyo Revengers ending will revolve around the fight between the two and Takemichi's own gang.

There is speculation that the Tokyo Revengers ending will feature Takemichi finally vanquishing the Kanto Manji Gang. He needs to rescue Mikey as well, so there is a possibility that the Black Dragons will resurface and must stop Bonten from taking over the city. A number of theories state that Takemichi reassembles an old gang under the leadership of Brahman and dubs them the “Tokyo Revengers.”

Lastly, viewers wish for a happy Tokyo Revengers ending, although that may not come for Takemichi. He often sacrifices his own happiness for his friends' and might just do the same this time around as well.There is a possibility that he ends up alone after all. Moreover, a cameo from Toman Captains is also likely.

