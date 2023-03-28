Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 218: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 218 is set to be released on Monday, April 3, at 12 am JST. With Sukuna prepared to summon Mahoraga in his fight against Yorozu, fans are incredibly excited to see exactly what the coming issue has in store. Especially intriguing to fans is the exact form that Mahoraga will take when summoned.

Unfortunately, no verifiable spoiler information for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 218 is available as of this article’s writing. While this is typically the case this early into a release week, it’s nonetheless unfortunate for anxious fans to hear. Thankfully, fans do at least have officially confirmed release information for the highly-anticipated installment.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 218.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 218 set to debut Sukuna’s Mahoraga in stellar fashion against Yorozu’s flesh-armor

Release date and time, where to read

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 218’s Japanese release date and time is Monday, April 3, 12 am JST. This translates to a daytime release on Sunday, April 2, for most international fans. Select international readers, like domestic Japanese audiences, will instead see the issue being released in the extremely early morning hours of Monday, April 3.

Fans can read the issue via official sources on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus website, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two services are free, allowing readers to view the first and latest three issues in a series. The lattermost is a paid, subscription-based service that grants readers access to a series in its entirety.

The chapter is set to release at the following local times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8 am, Sunday, April 2

Eastern Standard Time: 11 am, Sunday, April 2

Greenwich Mean Time: 3 pm, Sunday, April 2

Central European Time: 4 pm, Sunday, April 2

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Sunday, April 2

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Sunday, April 2

Japanese Standard Time: 12 am, Monday, April 3

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Monday, April 3

What to expect from chapter 218? (speculative)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 218 will most likely begin with Mahoraga being summoned, given that this was where the previous issue left off ,and author and illustrator Gege Akutami is surely aware that readers are eager to see exactly what Sukuna’s Mahoraga is capable of.

The issue will likely then see Mahoraga struggle versus Yorozu’s flesh armor, which she made via her Construction Cursed Technique. While there isn’t currently any evidence for Mahoraga’s struggle, it would be questionable on Akutami’s part to have Mahoraga instantly eliminate what appears to be Yorozu’s ultimate defense.

Likewise, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 218 is unlikely to end with a definitive victor in the Sukuna versus Yorozu fight. With the bout only having just begun in chapter 217, Akutami will likely draw this out to be at least a 3-chapter battle, with even more issues beyond that mark likely. As a result, fans can get comfortable and anticipate a long stretch of issues focused solely on Yorozu and Sukuna struggling against each other with their best moves.

Chapter 217 recap

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 217 began with Yorozu and Sukuna kicking off their fight, making jokes about their shared history, and why each is keeping the face of their vessel. The two then began their fight in earnest, engaging in a flurry of blows that culminated in Yorozu putting over her love for Sukuna.

Yorozu continued to do this, even asking Sukuna for his hand in marriage should she win, to which he agreed while emphasizing that there’s no way she’ll win. The two then resumed their fight until Yorozu noticed that Sukuna was only using Megumi’s technique, upsetting and enraging her.

This led to Yorozu using her Cursed Technique Construction to create a living armor that pulled from various evolutionary branches of life. In response, Sukuna began summoning Mahoraga via the Ten Shadows Technique as the issue came to an end.

Be sure to keep up with all Jujutsu Kaisen anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes