How many episodes will Tokyo Revengers season 3 Tenjiku arc have? Explained

With the end of the Christmas Showdown arc, Liden Films announced their decision to green-light Tokyo Revengers season 3 Tenjiku arc. The anime is yet to announce more details about the arc. However, it gave fans a glimpse of what was to come as the final episode of the second season saw the introduction of Yokohama's Tenjiku gang and its leader Izana Kurokawa.

The season finale of the Christmas Showdown arc saw Takemichi return to the past and inform Chifuyu about the terrible new future. Together, they decided to prevent the terrible events from happening. Following that, Kisaki joined Yokohama's Tenjiku gang and rallied its members to attack the Tokyo Manji Gang.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Tokyo Revengers manga.

What could be the episode count for Tokyo Revengers season 3 Tenjiku arc?

While Tokyo Revengers season 3 Tenjiku arc has been announced, not a lot has been revealed about the same, including the episode count for the anime. However, if one observes the number of manga chapters that were adapted in the previous seasons, it is possible to come up with a close prediction.

Tokyo Revengers: Christmas Showdown arc was listed for a total of 13 episodes. While adapting this arc, the studio Liden Films didn't just use the story from the Black Dragon arc, but also some chapters from the Valhalla arc and the Tenjiku arc.

Taiju Shiba as seen in Tokyo Revengers Christmas Showdown arc (Image via Liden Films)

Thus, in total, Tokyo Revengers season 2 used the story from a total of 51 chapters. This included four chapters from the Valhalla arc, 44 chapters from the Black Dragon arc, and three chapters from the Tenjiku arc.

In comparison, the Tenjiku arc from Tokyo Revengers manga has 64 chapters. Three of these chapters have already been adapted as part of the second season of the anime. Thus, there is a good chance that anime studio Liden Films will make use of the remaining 61 chapters from the arc to produce Tokyo Revengers season 3 Tenjiku arc.

Izana Kurokawa as seen in Tokyo Revengers Christmas Showdown (Image via Liden Films)

However, in comparison to the second season, Tokyo Revengers season 3 Tenjiku arc has about 10 additional chapters worth of content to adapt the story from. Thus, similar to the second season, it will be difficult for the anime studio to end the season with only 13 episodes.

Liden Films could decide to produce more than 13 episodes for Tokyo Revengers season 3 Tenjiku arc. Alternately, the story from some of these chapters could be skipped or pushed forward for future seasons of the anime.

What to expect from Tokyo Revengers season 3 Tenjiku arc?

Takemichi surrounded by Tenjiku (Image via Liden Films)

Tokyo Revengers Tenjiku arc will most likely be a large-scale battle between Tokyo Manji Gang and Yokohama's Tenjiku gang. With Kisaki Tetta and Shuji Hanma having joined their ranks, the gang has already targeted Toman. Thus, fans can expect to see a fight declaration between the two gangs in the upcoming season.

It also seems like a lot of focus will be on Tenjiku leader Izana Kurokawa, who was introduced in the season finale of Tokyo Revengers: Christmas Showdown arc.

As mentioned earlier, while Liden Films has announced its decision to green-light season three of Tokyo Revengers, it hasn't announced anything else about the arc.

