Where to Watch My Happy Marriage? All streaming platforms explored

My Happy Marriage is a delightful novel series authored by Akumi Agitogi and illustrated by Tsukiho Tsukioka. Published by Fujimi Shobo in Japan since January 15, 2019, this captivating series has already garnered praise for its heartwarming storyline and authentic portrayal of married life. As of now, it spans seven volumes.
More recently, the light novel has been adapted into a romantic anime television series of the same name. The anime premiered on Netflix on July 5, 2023, with new episodes releasing on a weekly basis. It has garnered praise for its stunning animation and faithful adaptation of the light novel.
All you need to know about My Happy Marriage anime
Where to watch My Happy Marriage anime
So, where can one watch the anime series? Fans in Japan won't have to look far, as they can stream the show on various networks such as Tokyo MX, KBS Kyoto, and BS11.
Additionally, global platforms like Hulu, Disney+, and Netflix are offering streaming options. While Hulu and Disney+ limit availability to Japan only, international fans can still enjoy the series through Netflix.
Plot overview of My Happy Marriage anime
Miyo Saimori, a young woman lacking any supernatural abilities, finds herself cast out by her own family members who are all gifted with unique powers. She carries the burden of all manual labor in the family, feeling isolated and unsupported. As she grows older and becomes eligible for marriage, fate leads her towards a precarious opportunity—an audition to potentially become Kiyoka Kudou's bride.
Kiyoka, a man of both kindness and ruthlessness, belongs to one of the most influential families in the land. Overwhelmed with fear, yet driven by desperation, Miyo realizes that this is her only chance to break free from the shackles of her abusive family.
Miyo and Kiyoka eventually develop a deep romantic connection. However, their journey to love is filled with numerous challenges. The latter's family strongly opposes their relationship and makes relentless efforts to keep them apart. Meanwhile, Miyo must confront the lasting wounds of her past trauma. Nevertheless, both individuals remain determined in their commitment to each other and triumph over every obstacle they encounter.
Know the team behind the anime series
The anime adaptation of My Happy Marriage is brought to life by a talented team. Kinema Citrus has helmed the production, with Takehiro Kubota in charge of direction. Meanwhile, the scriptwriters include Ami Sato, Takahito Onishi, and Momoka Toyoda.
Shoko Yasuda has taken charge as the character designer, ensuring the characters come alive on screen. With such an exceptional group behind it, My Happy Marriage promises to be a heartwarming and visually stunning anime series that will delight fans of the light novel and manga.
In conclusion, My Happy Marriage tells a heartwarming and humorous tale exploring themes of love, family, and discovering one's happily-ever-after. If you appreciate heartfelt stories with a slow-burning romantic element, this delightful series comes highly recommended.
