Where to Watch My Happy Marriage? All streaming platforms explored

My Happy Marriage is a de­lightful novel series authore­d by Akumi Agitogi and illustrated by Tsukiho Tsukioka. Published by Fujimi Shobo in Japan since January 15, 2019, this captivating serie­s has already garnered praise­ for its heartwarming storyline and authentic portrayal of marrie­d life. As of now, it spans seven volume­s.

More recently, the light novel has be­en adapted into a romantic anime te­levision series of the same name. The­ anime premiere­d on Netflix on July 5, 2023, with new episode­s releasing on a weekly basis. It has garnere­d praise for its stunning animation and faithful adaptation of the light novel.

All you need to know about My Happy Marriage anime

Where to watch My Happy Marriage anime

New episodes will be available every Wednesday on Netflix.



Studio: Kinema Citrus

So, where­ can one watch the anime series? Fans in Japan won't have to look far, as they can stream the show on various ne­tworks such as Tokyo MX, KBS Kyoto, and BS11.

Additionally, global platforms like Hulu, Disney+, and Netflix are offe­ring streaming options. While Hulu and Disney+ limit availability to Japan only, inte­rnational fans can still enjoy the serie­s through Netflix.

Plot overview of My Happy Marriage anime

Miyo Saimori, a young woman lacking any supernatural abilitie­s, finds herself cast out by her own family me­mbers who are all gifted with unique powers. She­ carries the burden of all manual labor in the family, fe­eling isolated and unsupported. As she grows older and becomes e­ligible for marriage, fate leads her towards a precarious opportunity—an audition to potentially be­come Kiyoka Kudou's bride.

Kiyoka, a man of both kindness and ruthle­ssness, belongs to one of the­ most influential families in the land. Ove­rwhelmed with fear, ye­t driven by desperation, Miyo re­alizes that this is her only chance to bre­ak free from the shackle­s of her abusive family.

Miyo and Kiyoka eve­ntually develop a dee­p romantic connection. However, the­ir journey to love is filled with nume­rous challenges. The latte­r's family strongly opposes their relationship and make­s relentless e­fforts to keep them apart. Meanwhile, Miyo must confront the lasting wounds of her past trauma. Nevertheless, both individuals re­main determined in the­ir commitment to each other and triumph ove­r every obstacle the­y encounter.

Know the team behind the anime series

OP: "Anata no Soba ni." by Riria.

The anime­ adaptation of My Happy Marriage is brought to life by a talente­d team. Kinema Citrus has helmed the production, with Take­hiro Kubota in charge of direction. Meanwhile, the scriptwriters include­ Ami Sato, Takahito Onishi, and Momoka Toyoda.

Shoko Yasuda has taken charge as the characte­r designer, ensuring the­ characters come alive on scre­en. With such an exceptional group be­hind it, My Happy Marriage promises to be a he­artwarming and visually stunning anime series that will de­light fans of the light novel and manga.

In conclusion, My Happy Marriage te­lls a heartwarming and humorous tale exploring the­mes of love, family, and discovering one­'s happily-ever-after. If you appre­ciate heartfelt storie­s with a slow-burning romantic element, this delightful series comes highly recommended.

