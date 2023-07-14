My Happy Marriage episode 3: Exact release date and time, where to watch, and more

My Happy Marriage episode 3 will be released on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at 11:30 pm JST. Fans can watch the series on TOKYO MX, KBS Kyoto, BS11, and other Japanese TV networks. The episode will be available for viewers outside of Asia to stream on Netflix.

In the previous episode of the series, viewers witnessed Miyo's new life in the Kudo household. Although Kiyoka presented himself as tough on the outside, it became apparent that he was genuinely concerned about Miyo. Viewers can expect to see Miyo's bond with Yurie and Kiyoka deepen in My Happy Marriage episode 3.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

My Happy Marriage episode 3 likely to reveal what makes Miyo special

Release date and time of My Happy Marriage episode 3

Kiyoka (Image via Kinema Ctirus Studio)

My Happy Marriage, produced by the animation studio Kinema Citrus, is based on the Japanese light novel series written by Akumi Agitogi and illustrated by Tsukiho Tsukioka. The upcoming My Happy Marriage episode 3 is set to be released as per the following schedule:

Pacific Standard Time - 7:30 am, Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Central Daylight Time - 9:30 am, Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time - 10:30 am, Wednesday, July 19, 2023

British Summer Time - 3:30 pm, Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Central European Summer Time - 4:30 pm, Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Indian Standard Time - 8:00 pm, Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Philippine Standard Time - 10:30 pm, Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Australian Central Standard Time - 12:00 am, Thursday, July 20, 2023

A quick summary of My Happy Marriage episode 2

Miyo and Yurie (Image via Kinema Ctirus Studio)

The previous episode began with Miyo admiring Kiyoka, although the latter made it clear that he expected her unwavering obedience. He even expected her to sacrifice her life without objection at his bidding. Later that evening, Yurie, the elderly domestic help, escorted Miyo to her room and reassured her that, despite the rumors surrounding Kiyoka, he was a kind man.

At night, Miyo was pleasantly surprised to discover that she had been provided with high-quality futons. However, she felt unsure if Kiyoka's kindness was due to her presumed supernatural powers as a member of the Saimori family.

She then dreamed of her childhood, when she and Kaya were tested to determine whether they had supernatural abilities. While Kaya claimed to possess spirit-sight, Miyo was made to feel unwanted due to her lack of such powers.

The following morning, Miyo woke up early and tried to be useful by preparing breakfast, but Kiyoka refused the meal, suspecting it might be poisoned. At the Special Anti-Grotesquerie unit, Kiyoka, the Commander, encouraged trainees to develop their psychic abilities to combat spirits and demons.

Commander Kiyoka (Image via Kinema Ctirus Studio)

When the trainees began complaining, Kiyoka demonstrated his powers and emphasized the importance of being prepared for any situation. Despite being occupied with his duties, however, Kiyoka could not stop thinking about the morning incident.

When Kiyoka returned home, Miyo apologized for overstepping and assured him that supper was prepared by Yurie. Kiyoka admitted he did not actually suspect Miyo of poisoning his food.

During supper, Kiyoka complained that the food was cold. Miyo apologized, and when she tried to prepare the bath, Kiyoka asked her not to, as it was something he preferred to do on his own using his supernatural abilities. This made Miyo feel useless in her new home. Later, however, Kiyoka apologized for not having her breakfast and encouraged her to prepare the meal for him the next day.

In another dream, young Miyo confronted her stepmother about missing heirlooms and was punished by being locked in a dark room. The domestic help who tried to help her was fired as well.

Miyo's stepmother Konoko (Image via Kinema Ctirus Studio)

The next morning, with a little help from Yurie, Miyo prepared breakfast. Surprisingly, Kiyoka enjoyed the food. This brought tears of joy to Miyo's eyes, as no one had appreciated her like this before.

As snow fell outside, Kiyoka pondered the mystery surrounding Miyo's past. Her tattered appearance, thin frame, and signs of a troubled life intrigued him. He wondered if further investigation would reveal a dark history. But Yurie was amused by the interest he had taken in his fiancee.

The episode concluded with a brief scene featuring Mr. Tatsuishi complaining to Shinichi about not receiving Miyo as the promised bride for his family.

What to expect from My Happy Marriage episode 3?

Tatsuishi might shed some light on Miyo's lineage in My Happy Marriage episode 3 (Image via Kinema Ctirus Studio)

In My Happy Marriage episode 3, viewers can expect to learn the exact reason behind Mr. Tatsuishi's anger towards Shinichi. Tatsuishi specifically mentioned that Miyo is part of the Usuba family, likely through her mother's lineage, which may explain his interest in her.

This bit of information suggests the existence of a power beyond what the Saimori family possesses. However, it is uncertain at this point whether this conversation took place in the past and whether Tatsuishi ordered Koji to marry Kaya based on this interaction.

Viewers can look forward to seeing Miyo and Kiyoka get to know each other better in My Happy Marriage episode 3. The tension between them has somewhat subsided after Kiyoka let Miyo prepare breakfast for him. It remains to be seen how their relationship will progress from here and whether they will end up getting married.

