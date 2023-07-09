10 anime to watch on Netflix in 2023

The year 2023 has continued to introduce an array of exciting new and returning anime to watch on Netflix. This season offers a captivating line-up with diverse stories that promise to transport audiences to unexplored realms, evoke deep emotions, and keep them at the edge of their seats.
Anime enthusiasts can indulge in the hilarious antics of The Way of the House Husband season 2 or immerse themselves in the intense battles of Baki Hanma season 2. For those who crave dark fantasy, venturing into the depths of BASTARD️!! - Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy or unravelling the mysteries of a war-torn world in Yakitori: Soldiers of Misfortune are all great options. Needless to say, there's truly something for every fan!
Brimming with comedy, drama, action, and intrigue, the captivating series launched this year are bound to leave viewers yearning for more. Thus, it is no tall claim to assert that anime enthusiasts can spoil themselves by indulging in the vibrant worlds of several enthralling anime to watch on Netflix in 2023!
From The Way of the House Husband season 2 to My Happy Marriage, here are 10 anime to watch on Netflix
1) The Way of the House Husband season 2 – January 1, 2023
The Way of the House Husband season 2 is an outstanding anime to watch on Netflix. It follows the story of Tatsu, a former yakuza boss who lives a domestic life as a house husband. This slice-of-life comedy is not only hilarious but also offers heartfelt moments and valuable life lessons. Tatsu effortlessly masters household chores like cooking, cleaning, and caring for his wife. However, despite excelling in his role, he occasionally yearns for his past life.
The show is full of funny moments, but it also has a lot of heart. Tatsu is a kind and caring person, who always puts his family first. He's a great role model for men who want to be better husbands and fathers. If you're looking for a funny, heartwarming, and life-affirming anime to watch, The Way of the House Husband season 2 is a great anime to watch on Netflix to relax and unwind.
2) Make My Day season 1 – February 2, 2023
Make My Day is an exceptional anime to watch on Netflix. This delightful show not only provides entertainment but also evokes laughter, warmth, and introspection. Set in a perilous mining facility on an icy planet, the anime revolves around a group of prisoners who unexpectedly encounter enigmatic creatures. Beyond merely depicting their struggle for survival, the series emphasizes the importance of camaraderie, hope, and the indomitable human spirit.
Make My Day guarantees to captivate its audience with stunning visuals. The animation is truly impressive, showcasing top-notch craftsmanship, while the beautifully rendered backgrounds add depth and richness to the overall experience.
Further, the show excels at creating a captivating atmosphere that brings the story to life. Those in search of a humorous, heartwarming, and thought-provoking anime will find Make My Day a highly recommended anime to watch on Netflix. It leaves a lasting impression that lingers long after the final episode ends.
3) Yakitori: Soldiers of Misfortune – May 18, 2023
Yakitori: Soldiers of Misfortune is a captivating anime to watch on Netflix. The show offers a delightful blend of excitement, action, and profound themes.
The anime revolves around Akira, a young man reluctantly embarking on a journey as he is compelled to join the Yakitori military force due to Earth's occupation by an advanced alien civilization. However, deep down, Akira questions both the purpose of the Yakitori and the moral implications behind this extraterrestrial dominance.
The characters in Yakitori: Soldiers of Misfortune are meticulously crafted and easy to connect with. Akira, the main character, grapples with a complex journey of self-discovery,while each supporting character possesses their own captivating narratives and motivations. The show skillfully delves into thought-provoking themes such as war, resistance, and identity. It poses intriguing questions about freedom's nature and the essence of humanity, making it a good choice for an anime to watch on Netflix.
4) Skull Island season 1 – June 22, 2023
Skull Island, is an exceptional anime to watch on Netflix for viewers seeking pure entertainment. This visually captivating show offers a thrilling experience filled with action and adventure.
The story revolves around a brave group of explorers who find themselves stranded on the enigmatic Skull Island—a perilous place inhabited by colossal creatures, including the legendary Kong. Through stunning animation and masterful storytelling, the series adeptly captures the treacherous atmosphere of this foreboding island. Fans can opt for this action-packed narrative brimming with suspense and discover the mesmerizing beauty of Skull Island firsthand.
Skull Island is a captivating and enjoyable anime to watch on Netflix that guarantees constant amusement from start to finish.
5) Ōoku: The Inner Chambers – June 29, 2023
Ōoku: The Inner Chambers is an excellent anime to watch on Netflix. It portrays a captivating historical drama set in the 17th century, centered around Tokugawa Iemitsu, the third shogun of the Tokugawa shogunate, and his wives and concubines residing in the Ōoku— the inner chambers of the shogun's palace.
This intriguing show combines elements of politics, romance, and suspense to vividly depict the lives of the characters and their entanglements within this unique palace setting. Anime enthusiasts who are interested in Japanese history or enjoy historical dramas, should definitely check out Ōoku: The Inner Chambers. This show provides a captivating glimpse into a fascinating period of Japanese history and is one of the best anime to watch on Netflix.
6) My Happy Marriage – July 5, 2023
My Happy Marriage is another moving anime to watch on Netflix. The story revolves around Miyo Saimori, a young woman who finds herself forced into marriage with Kiyoka Kudou, a powerful military captain known for his ruthless and cold-hearted reputation. Distressed about her future, Miyo, to her surprise, soon discovers that Kiyoka defies her expectations. He astonishes her with kindness and gentleness, treating her with utmost respect.
This heartwarming narrative comes highly recommended for fans of historical and slow-burn romance. It tells a story about discovering one's true self and finding happiness that lasts forever.
7) Baki Hanma season 2 – (two parts) Part 1 on July 26, 2023, and Part 2 on August 24, 2023
Baki Hanma season 2 stands out as an exceptional anime to watch on Netflix. With its high-octane, action-packed sequences, the new installment of the beloved show guarantees to captivate viewers, who are invited to join Baki Hanma, a young martial artist, who is dedicated to becoming the world's strongest fighter. In the latest season, he confronts numerous formidable opponents.
The animation in Baki Hanma season 2 is of exceptional quality, with meticulously choreographed fight scenes. The show also successfully blends humor and heartfelt moments, leaving the audience inspired by Baki's unwavering determination and ambition. For those seeking an adrenaline-pumping anime experience, Baki Hanma season 2 is the perfect anime to watch on Netflix.
8) BASTARD️!! - Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy season 2 – July 31, 2023
anime series BASTARD!! - Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy: Hell's Requiem Arc is a captivating anime to watch on Netflix. It follows the story of Dark Schneider, a formidable wizard, who is resurrected with the noble mission of saving the Kingdom of Metallicana from impending doom caused by forces of evil.
The animation in Bastard!! Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy: Hell's Requiem Arc is exceptional. The fight scenes are masterfully choreographed, showcasing a high level of skill and precision. Additionally, the show effortlessly blends humor and heartfelt moments, leaving viewers inspired by Dark Schneider's unwavering determination and passion.
9) Akuma-kun season 1 – Confirmed release for fall 2023
Akuma-kun, the titular protagonist of the anime series, utilizes demonic powers to maintain global harmony. However, this gentle and benevolent demon seeks friendship while possessing control over other demons. Employing his unique abilities, Akuma-kun comes to the aid of those in need and acts as a mediator between humans and demons to preserve peace.
The animation in Akuma-kun season 1 boasts exceptional quality, while its characters are intricately developed, making it a great anime to watch on Netflix for viewers seeking an enriching experience. It leaves a positive impression that lingers long after watching—eliciting laughter, tears, and deep contemplation simultaneously.
10) PLUTO - October 26, 2023
PLUTO is an upcoming highly anticipated anime to watch on Netflix. This well-crafted show delves into intriguing themes and promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats. Through the eyes of Gesicht, a robotic detective, fans are taken on a thrilling journey as he investigates a series of robot-driven murders. Uncovering a sinister conspiracy that poses a grave threat to society, Gesicht's efforts question the very fabric that holds everything together.
The show contains thrilling moments that are sure to captivate viewers' attention. If you seek an anime to watch on Netflix that provokes contemplation, PLUTO stands as an excellent choice. The series delves into intriguing themes of artificial intelligence, free will, and the intricate interplay between good and evil.
Final thoughts on anime to watch on Netflix
Thus, anime fans can look forward to an exciting year ahead with Netflix's impressive lineup of diverse and exhilarating anime to watch on Netflix in 2023.
From the delightfully funny and heartwarming narratives to action-packed stories that provoke deep thoughts, these shows are bound to captivate and entertain viewers of varying preferences.
