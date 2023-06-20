What time will Ooku: The Inner Chambers premiere on Netflix? Trailer, plot, and more

Ooku: The Inner Chambers is a brand new anime series that is all set to debut exclusively on Netflix on June 29, 2023, at 3 am Eastern Time (ET). The upcoming series has been gleaned from renowned Japanese manga artist Fumi Yoshinaga’s highly celebrated original manga of the same name.

The series' story is set in the grand city of Edo, where gender role reversals will spur a twist of emotions. Since the official trailer for Ooku: The Inner Chambers was launched by Netflix Anime, the new series has already received a lot of attention from the audience. Viewers have been eagerly waiting to see what the animated series has in store for them.

So, without further ado, let's jump right in to find out all about the upcoming first anime adaptation series of the popular manga, ahead of its arrival on the popular streaming platform.

The upcoming Netflix anime series Ooku: The Inner Chambers has been directed by Noriyuki Abe

What to expect from the highly awaited anime series?

Netflix Anime @NetflixAnime Fumi Yoshinaga’s original manga Ōoku: The Inner Chambers receives its first anime adaptation on Netflix! Check out the key art!



Ōoku: The Inner Chambers starts streaming June 29! Fumi Yoshinaga’s original manga Ōoku: The Inner Chambers receives its first anime adaptation on Netflix! Check out the key art!Ōoku: The Inner Chambers starts streaming June 29! https://t.co/b7QtKMRwOh

As mentioned earlier, the new series, Ooku: The Inner Chambers, is scheduled to be released on June 29, 2023, exclusively on Netflix. The air time of the series will be 3 am ET. Rika Takasugi has served as the scriptwriter for the series, while Studio Deen has produced the series.

Highly acclaimed Japanese anime director and storyboard artist Noriyuki Abe is the director of the Netflix series. The characters for the series have been designed by Yoko Sato, while Kenji Kawai has given music to it. The official brief synopsis for the upcoming series, given by the Netflix Anime, reads as follows:

"In an alternate history where the male population is nearly decimated, eligible men serve as concubines to the woman shogun inside the walls of the Ooku."

Take a closer look at the official trailer for the series below:

The official synopsis and trailer for the series provide viewers with intriguing clues and glimpses about what it will bring to the table and by the looks of it, it is quite evident that anime fans are in for a unique and refreshing new journey.

The series has taken inspiration from the saga of the women’s quarters of Ooku in Edo Castle. In the universe of the story, all gender roles are reversed. When the male population is threatened after a plague, the women take control of the situation.

The story focuses on the new female Shogun, Yoshimunem, enquiring why the women are adopting male names when coming into their powerful positions. Thereafter, other dark mysteries in the inner sanctum begin to unravel. Thus, it's safe to say that viewers are in for a thrilling adventure.

Who are the voice cast members of the anime series?

A still from Ooku: The Inner Chambers (Image Via IMDb)

The lead voice cast list for Ooku: The Inner Chambers includes:

Yûki Kaji as Gyokuei

Tomokazu Seki as Mizuno Yûnoshin

Mamoru Miyano as Madenokôji Arikoto

Jun Fukuyama as Sutezô

Sanae Kobayashi as Tokugawa Yoshimune

Kikuko Inoue as Kasuga no Tsubone

Miyuki Satô as Onobu

Hitoshi Kubota as Narrator

Eriko Matsui as Tokugawa Iemitsu

Don't forget to watch Ooku: The Inner Chambers, which will arrive on Netflix on June 29, 2023, at 3 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes