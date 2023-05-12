6 popular but older TV shows added to Netflix in May 2023

Subscribers of streaming giant Netflix can't get enough of new releases and original content. However, new content is not the only thing to look forward to. There are many subscribers who eagerly wait for Netflix to release seasons of their old favorites.

In terms of older TV shows, Netflix offers its subscribers a wide variety ranging from Star Trek to Friends. With new additions every month, there is plenty of interesting content on the platform that can appeal to different tastes. In May 2023, there are quite a few older TV shows that will be released for fans to enjoy.

The Smurfs and 5 older shows that fans can enjoy on Netflix this May

1) Rugrats (Season 1 and 2)

A popular animated television series, Rugrats premiered on August 11, 1991. It is focused on the adventures of a group of toddlers. The main characters are Tommy, Chuckie, Angelica, and twins Phil and Lil.

Netflix @netflix Rugrats Season 1 and 2 are now on Netflix in The US Rugrats Season 1 and 2 are now on Netflix in The US https://t.co/pTK2zEHeWl

This award-winning show was a big hit among young viewers when it aired on TV and received a total of 20 awards during its 13-year run. Older fans of the show, as well as new young viewers, can now enjoy season 1 and 2 of the show on Netflix.

2) The Smurfs (Season 1)

Thanks to the successful feature films, very few don't know about the small blue Smurfs living in Smurf Village. This month, Netflix brings back the 2021 reboot version, where the audience will meet Papa Smurf, and all the other beloved blue pals from Smurf Village, as they battle evil wizard Gargamel and his cat Azrael.

Funny and wholesome, this older TV show is a great fit for families who have young children.

3) Justice League (Season 1 and 2)

The first episode of this animated television series aired on November 17, 2001. DC fans will be able to follow the exploits of superheroes such as Batman, Hawkgirl, Wonder Woman, Green Lantern, J'onn J'onzz, Superman, and Flash.

This is a great watch for families who love superhero TV shows. Additionally, it is good for those who want to get to know the members of the Justice League a little better.

4) Justice League Unlimited (Season 1 and 2)

May 2023, in particular, is a great month for Netflix subscribers who are fans of the DC universe as the sequel to the animated series Justice League, titled Justice League Unlimited, will also be available to stream on the platform. It is set around two years after the events of Justice League.

Cool superheroes, powerful villains, and epic battles, the show has everything a fan could ask for in a Justice League series.

5) La Reina del Sur (Season 3) - May 17, 2023

A popular Spanish-language telenovela, La Reina del Sur tells the story of Teresa Mendoza from Mexico, who becomes the most powerful drug trafficker in southern Spain. Actor Kate del Castillo plays Teresa Mendoza, and received worldwide fame for her potrayal of the lead character.

The third season of La Reina del Sur first premiered on October 18, 2022, and subscribers on Netflix will be able to stream it starting May 17, 2023.

Season 3 will be released on Netflix on May 17, 2023 (Image via Netflix)

It is interesting to note that there is an English-language remake of this telenovela called Queen of the South. Starring Alice Braga, it premiered in June 2016 on USA Network. The remake ran for five seasons in total.

If readers are a fan of shows like Narcos and Breaking Bad, then they can definitely check out this award-winning telenovela.

6) Heartland (Season 15) - May 31, 2023

A popular Canadian family comedy-drama show, Heartland first premiered on October 14, 2007. It is based on the Heartland book series by Lauren Brooke.

The show introduces the audience to the people residing in the family ranch called Heartland in Alberta, namely Amy Fleming, her older sister Louise Fleming, their widowed grandfather Jack Bartlett, their father Tim Fleming, and hired farmhand Ty Borden. The story showcases how they bond with each and the many ups and downs in their lives.

Fans of the show will be able to stream season 15 starting May 31, 2023. In this season, Amy will focus on raising her daughter and working with the horses while also branching out into a new phase of her life.

Finding old favorites on Netflix is always a reason to celebrate, and these new seasons on the platform will give fans another reason to sit back and binge-watch the aforementioned shows this month.

