My Adventures With Superman: Why are fans not happy with the animated series moving to Adult Swim?

The much anticipated 2023 superhero animated show My Adventures With Superman is moving to Adult Swim. It is joining the "late-night primetime hours" block with reruns on Toonami. The show's release date has not been confirmed as of yet.
The show was initially supposed to premiere on HBO Max, but the recent restructuring at Warner Bros. Discovery has forced many shows to be shopped around. Just like My Adventures With Superman, another animated show called Batman: The Caped Crusader was picked up by Amazon Prime Video.
Fans are not pleased with the animated show's move to Adult Swim as it was intended to be a family-friendly show. The programming block broadcast is mostly known for airing adult-oriented shows.
People are visibly surprised and are wondering what to expect.
My Adventures With Superman: Fans now predict the Adult Swim show to have a mature theme
Superman has been one of the most loved DC superheroes of all time, with the Man of Steel getting several dedicated movies, shows, and animated series. The children have particularly loved the character for decades and even the character was initially catered to them. Fans are puzzled as to why a feelgood show, whose demographic target is children, is moving to Adult Swim, which broadcasts more mature content.
One fan called the move peculiar since WB wanted to make the character interesting for younger audiences.
Fans are not sure what to expect from the show now. They hope that it does not turn into Rick and Morty with swears every now and then. A children's superhero show presented with an adult theme is not something they are keen on.
As seen above, everyone expected the show to be a fun slice-of-life series but is worried that they will get just another raunchy adult comedy.
What is Adult Swim?
Founded in 2003, Adult Swim is a prime-time, late-night programming block broadcast by the American basic cable channel Cartoon Network. Their target audience is young adults, and they broadcast original programming, especially comedies, short films and syndicated series. They are popular for their productions in absurd and shock-comedies.
List of some of their best shows are below:
- Aqua Teen Hunger Force
- Check it Out with Dr. Steve Brule
- Childrens Hospital
- Harvey Birdman, Attorney at Law
- The Boondocks
- Rick and Morty
- Perfect Hair Forever
- Moral Orel
- Metalocalypse
- Joe Pera Talks To You
- Home Movies
- Eagleheart
- Delocated
- The Venture Bros.
- The Greatest Event in Television History
- Space Ghost Coast to Coast
- Robot Chicken
On March 29, 2023, Cartoon Network president Michael Ouweleen announced plans for the programming block broadcast to be expanded by an additional hour beginning May 1, 2023. Ratings data concluded that 68% of the channel's overall viewership between the 6 and 8 p.m. hours was over the age of 18, thus justifying a further expansion of the block.