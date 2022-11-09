5 best Rick and Morty sneakers

Rick and Morty has been a hit with kids and adults since it first came out in 2013. Rick and Morty is an animated science-fiction sitcom created by Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland. Its sixth season premiered on Cartoon Network on September 4, 2022.

The sci-fi animated comedy, helmed by Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon, follows the crazy adventures that Mad Scientist Rick and his grandson Morty embark on while unnerving their family members and causing havoc all around. Rick and Morty adds cosmic travel to the concept of the traditional American sitcom with equal parts of science-fiction and domestic humor.

The fashion industry has also been celebrating the show by releasing a variety of themed footwear options. This includes brands like Puma, Adidas, and H&M, which have launched themed footwear silhouettes in response to the show's growing popularity.

Following are 5 Rick and Morty-themed sneakers released in 2022.

1) Rick and Morty x LaMelo Ball x Puma MB.01

1) Rick and Morty x LaMelo Ball x Puma MB.01

Puma and LaMelo Ball collaborated with Rick and Morty to further LaMelo's signature shoe MB.01's catalog. The sportswear label released the silhouette as a part of the SS22 offering.

LaMelo Ball's MB.01 sneakers feature a mismatched pattern, with the left pair in neon green and the right pair in bold red accents. The silhouette features Rick's face inside the tongue of the left pair and Morty's face in the tongue of the right foot.

The silhouette was released on the official e-commerce site of Puma on Friday, February 19, 2022, at a retail price of $135.

2) Rick and Morty x Puma RS-X

Puma RS-X (Image via Sportskeeda)

The RS-X silhouette is available in neon yellow and iridescent green. The shoe has chunky sole units and an upper made of premium mesh and superior leather material.

The shoes feature RS-X branding on the tongues and neon laces, Puma's signature branding on the medial sides, and a galactic print on the midsoles. PUMA RS-X can be availed on the official e-commerce site of Puma on May 26, 2022, at a retail price of $120.

3) Rick and Morty x Adidas X Speedportal Boots

The German sportswear behemoth collaborated with the animated show to release a new version of its X Speedportal football boots. The silhouettes are available in the popular Portal Fluid Green colorway from the show, with the upper made of Speedskin 2.0.

The silhouette is lighter and laceless, providing greater comfort. The green boots feature the German brand's signature Three Stripes logo in black on the forefoot. The sneakers were released on the official e-commerce site Adidas on July 19, 2022, at a retail price of $280.

4) Rick and Morty x H&M Hi-top trainers

H&M Hi-top trainers (Image via H&M)

H&M collaborated with the animated series to release themed Hi-top trainers.

The upper is made of cotton canvas, with a cartoon-like print motif of both the titular heroes and eyelets on the lateral side. The remainder of the shoe is black with white exposed stitching. The animated show's graphics can also be found on the insoles and linings of the shoes. White rubber outsoles complete the look.

The shoes can be availed on the official e-commerce site of H&M at a retail price of $21.99.

5) Rick and Morty x Puma Suede

The R&M X Puma Suede collaboration is yet another take on the Suede Classic silhouette. The shoe, along with the previously mentioned MB.01, was released by the German sportswear giant.

The shoe comes in a toxic green color with slimy graphics on a black canvas upper with a tonal swirl pattern, contrasting Formstripe, and custom branding on the tongue logos. The shoes were launched at a retail price of $80 on February 18, 2022.

