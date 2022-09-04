What time will Rick and Morty Season 6 air on Adult Swim? Release date, plot and more details explored

Rick and Morty is returning this fall, promising another spectacular season with the wacky interstellar journeys of the alcoholic sociopath scientist Grandpa Rick and his honorable but dim-witted grandson, Morty. Season 6 of the popular adult cartoon show is scheduled to premiere on Sunday, September 4, 2022, at 11:00 pm ET on Adult Swim.

The sci-fi animated comedy, helmed by Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon, follows the crazy adventures that Mad Scientist Rick and his grandson Morty embark on while unnerving their family members and causing havoc all around. Rick and Morty adds cosmic travel to the concept of the traditional American sitcom with equal parts of science-fiction and domestic humor.

Jerry and Beth Smith, together with their kids, Summer, 17, and Morty, 14, live in a suburban neighborhood. They are joined by Ricky, Beth's father and the so-called "problematic" grandad, who frequently brings peril to their lives by taking Morty on his various time-traveling and planet-exploring escapades.

The highly-anticipated Season 6 is all set to premiere after a year-long hiatus. The new episodes will air on each sonsecutive Sunday at 11 pm ET on the channel. Here is everything one needs to know about the sixth installment of Ricky and Morty ahead of its premiere this Sunday.

Rick and Morty Season 6: Plot, voice cast, and other details explored

Rick and Morty @RickandMorty Ripped and ready - Season 6 coming September 4th Ripped and ready - Season 6 coming September 4th https://t.co/RfvA1x5ELj

The critically-acclaimed, Emmy-winning sitcom, Rick and Morty's Season 6 episode 1 is slated to drop on Adult Swim on Sunday, September 4, 2022, at 11 pm ET. The remaining episodes will arrive every consecutive Sunday at the given time.

The show's Twitter account officially announced the upcoming season in a post saying, "Ripped and ready - Season 6 coming September 4th." The tweet was posted along with a still of the show's titular characters, Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith. Adult Swim also dropped a trailer in addition to the announcement.

The 10-episode long Season 6 will chronicle the repercussions of Evil Morty wrecking The Citadel and the Central Finite Curve, in addition to everything he discovers in that bizarre universe. However, uncertainty surrounds Rick's strategy for surviving in a universe where he is no longer the most intelligent person in the room.

The official synopsis reads:

"Pick up where we left them, worse for wear and down on their luck. Will they manage to bounce back for more adventures? Or will they get swept up in an ocean of piss! Who knows?! Piss! Family! Intrigue! A bunch of dinosaurs! More piss! Another can't miss season of your favorite show."

The first episode of the upcoming season of Rick and Morty, titled Solaricks, will continue from where Season 5 left off and reveal how the main characters escaped the pickle that Evil Morty trapped them in. The synopsis of episode 1 is as follows:

"They're back, baby! The Smiths deal with last season's fallout, and Rick and Morty are stranded in space floating in the remnants of the citadel."

Like other of the most effective season openers in the series' history, this one will luckily not totally disregard the tale put in motion and will examine the ramifications as the season progresses.

Everything we know about the Rick and Morty Season 6 voice cast

Season 6 will see the return of all the main voice actors. Justin Roiland, the creator of the series, will continue voicing both Rick and Morty. Spencer Grammer (Greek) will voice the angsty Summer, Chris Parnell (Saturday Night Live), the skeptical and frequently reprimanded Jerry, and Sarah Chalke (Scrubs) will voice the overbearing mother and veterinarian, Beth.

As previously mentioned, Rick and Morty Season 6 episode 1 premieres on Adult Swim this Sunday, September 4, 2022, at 11:00 pm ET.

