Who plays Rick in Rick and Morty? Everything we know about Justin Roiland ahead of Season 6 premiere

Justin Roiland has been the voice of Rick and Morty in the iconic animated series Rick and Morty since 2013. The show's popularity has resulted in multiple seasons as well as merchandise, with season 6 set to premiere on Adult Swim on Sunday, September 4, 2022, at 11 pm ET/PT.

The titular characters in the series (Image via IMDb)

While Roiland voices both titular characters, voice artists Chris Parnell, Spencer Grammer, and Sarah Chalke voice the rest of their family, which comprises Morty's parents Jerry and Beth, and his sister Summer.

Rick and Morty is an adult animated science-fiction sitcom that follows the main characters, grandfather Rick and his grandson Morty, as they travel across dimensions. It was created by Roiland and Dan Harmon for the Cartoon Network's nighttime show Adult Swim.

Read on to find out more about Justin Roiland.

Who is Justin Roiland, and how did he come up with Rick and Morty?

Justin Roiland, also known as Mark Justin Roiland, is an American voice actor, writer, producer, director, and a cartoonist. Roiland, who grew up in California, has previously admitted to being dyslexic.

While Roiland began working on other projects, the seeds of the series were sown from the start of his collaboration with writer, actor, and producer Dan Harmon. Roiland became involved with Harmon's Channel101, a monthly short film festival, in 2004. In 2006, he created a parody film based on Robert Zemeckis' Back to the Future, which introduced the grandfather-grandson characters.

After Adult Swim approached Harmon in 2012 about creating a new animated series for their network, Harmon approached Roiland, and Rick and Morty premiered a year later, in December 2013.

The fifth season of the show premiered in 2021.

The series developed a cult following almost overnight, and contributed to the growth of the network exponentially. Despite being animated, the series' perspective on concepts such as love, marriage, and others frequently deviates from social perceptions of the same.

Aside from Rick and Morty merchandise, comic books, video games, and even the app Pocket Mortys, the show's success spawned a five-season franchise. The series' popularity has also led to popular cross-overs in animation, including with The Simpsons.

Apart from the famed series, Roiland also lent his voice to characters in multiple films, including Santa Buddies, Krampus, Smallfoot, Seth Rogen's Hilarity for Charity, Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus, and even in Space Jam: A New Legacy.

Poster of the series (Image via IMDb)

Some of Roiland's television credits include, House of Cosbys, Acceptable. TV, The Sarah Silverman Program, Fish Hooks, Solar Opposites, and The Boys Presents: Diabolical, among others.

Roiland has won two Primetime Emmy Awards for Rick and Morty in the Outstanding Animated Program. Adult Swim has also ordered an anime spin-off for the series that is likely to hit screens in 2023.

Titled Rick and Morty: The Anime, the 10-episode series will be directed by Takashi Sano.

Rick and Morty will debut on Adult Swim on Sunday, September 4 at 11 p.m. ET/PT.

