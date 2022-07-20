What time will Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal Season 2 air on Adult Swim and HBO Max? Details explored

Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal, the Primetime Emmy Award-winning adult fantasy-drama and action-adventure thriller animated series, is set to return with its highly anticipated Season 2 this July 2022.

Primal Season 2 will arrive with its first two episodes this Thursday, July 21, 2022, at midnight on the popular Cartoon Network programming block Adult Swim and will stream the very next day, exclusively on HBO Max.

The critically acclaimed adult animated series, directed and created by the legendary animator, writer, director, and artist Gennady Borisovich Tartakovsky, popularly known as Genndy Tartakovsky, has become a fan favorite. The series has been receiving exceptional responses from both critics and viewers.

News of the animated show's renewal for a second season has created a buzz among viewers. They eagerly await how the highly engrossing adult animation series will unfold in its new season.

So, without further delay, let's learn about Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal Season 2 ahead of its premiere on Adult Swim and HBO Max.

Know all about Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal Season 2 before its debut on Adult Swim and HBO Max

What are the release date and time of Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal Season 2?

The much-awaited Season 2 of the highly celebrated and beloved adult action-adventure fantasy-drama animated series Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal will be released on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at midnight, exclusively on Adult Swim and on the popular streaming platform HBO Max, the very next day.

The animated series will only premiere the first two episodes. The first episode has been titled Sea of Despair, and the second episode has been titled Shadow of Fate.

Since the trailer for Season 2 was dropped by Adult Swim on July 6, 2022, it is safe to say that fans are buzzing with anticipation to find out what the new season holds.

How's the official trailer for Season 2 of Primal looking?

Take a closer look at the official trailer for Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal here.

By the looks of the official trailer for the adult animated series, it is pretty evident that this season will be filled with nothing short of epic adventures as Spear, voiced by Aaron LaPlante, and Fang will go on an intriguing and grand quest.

Adult Swim has also dropped a small official synopsis for Primal Season 2 along with the official trailer, stating:

"Emmy Award-winning Primal returns for a new season that leads Spear and Fang on bigger, more brutal adventures than ever before."

Is there an official sneak peek video for the brand new Season 2's Episode 1?

Yes, there are more reasons for fans of the show to be excited about it, as Adult Swim has also launched an official sneak peek video for Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal Season 2 Episode 1 on July 17, 2022.

Take a closer look at the official sneak peek video for Season 2's Episode 1, titled Sea of Despair, below.

The official synopsis for Season 2's premiere episode writes:

"Fang watches as Spear jumps into the ocean trying to swim after Mira, but the rough waves wash him back to shore."

It looks like viewers are in for an exhilarating and electrifying ocean ride.

In a recent interview, the creator of the show Genndy Tartakovsky said:

"The introduction of Mira gives light that there is more civilization out there that’s more advanced. Once you get to ancient civilizations, you go instantly to, like, Pharaohs, Stargate, 10,0000 BC, all those movies. I realized everything we were talking about felt too cliché, too done." (Via Web News Observer)

He further added:

"So we broke everything down and restarted, and came up with a direction that is more unique. It’s gonna keep you on your toes, and basically from [episode] 11 to 20, it’s one story. That’s the big difference from the first season." (Via Web News Observer)

Don't forget to watch Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal Season 2, arriving this Thursday, July 21, 2022, at midnight on Adult Swim and the next day on the popular streaming platform HBO Max.

