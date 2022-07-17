What time will Westworld Season 4 Episode 4 air on HBO and HBO Max? Release date, plot, and more explored

Westworld Season 4 is set to release its highly anticipated Episode 4 this Sunday, July 17, 2022, at 9 PM ET/6 PM PT, exclusively on HBO and HBO Max. The highly absorbing sci-fi dystopian drama series will be mid-way through after debuting its Episode 4, as Season 4 consists of 8 episodes, similar to Season 3.

Episode 4 has been titled 'Generation Loss.' Kevin Lau and Suzanne Wrubel have served as writers for the much-awaited episode, while Paul Cameron has acted as the director.

It is safe to say that viewers have been eagerly waiting to witness how Episode 4 will unfold as Episode 3, titled 'Années Folles' ended on such an intriguing and gripping note, with the awakening of Bernard in the real world several years later and Caleb getting into a world of pain after discovering host Frankie.

So, without further delay, let's dive in and find out all about Westworld Season 4 Episode 4, ahead of its release on HBO and HBO Max.

Know all about Westworld Season 4 Episode 4 before its premiere on HBO and HBO Max

What are the release date and time of Westworld S4 E4?

The highly awaited and arresting Episode 4, titled 'Generation Loss,' of Westworld Season 4, will arrive on Sunday, July 17, exclusively on HBO and HBO Max. The new and exciting episode's airing time is at 9 PM ET/6 PM PT.

The episode will take the audience on a thrilling and mind-bending ride as the show is halfway through and nearing its finale, which is set to be released on August 14, 2022.

How's the official trailer for Episode 4 looking, and what can be expected from the episode?

Take a closer look at the official trailer for Westworld Season 4 Episode 4 below:

By the looks of the trailer, it is quite evident that Episode 4 will heavily focus on Caleb's character, portrayed by the highly talented Aaron Paul. In the trailer, it seems like the character will suffer a great deal of pain, and it will be pretty engrossing to witness how he will survive.

It will also be quite intriguing to see how the storyline with Bernard will unfold in the upcoming episode after his awakening in the last episode. There have also been hints of some thrilling and puzzling plots that have not been disclosed yet, so viewers of the show still have room for anticipation and high expectations.

What are the upcoming episodes of Season 4?

Take a look at the release dates and titles of the upcoming four episodes of Westworld Season 4 in the list given below:

Episode 4: 'Generation Loss' - July 17, 2022

Episode 5: 'Zhuangzi' - July 24, 2022

Episode 6: 'Fidelity' - July 31, 2022

Episode 7: 'Metanoia' - August 7, 2022

Episode 8: 'Que Será, Será' - August 14, 2022

Season 4 of Westworld stars Evan Rachel Wood as Christina, Jeffrey Wright as Bernard Lowe, Thandiwe Newton as Maeve Millay, Tessa Thompson as Dolores Abernathy/Hale, Angela Sarafyan as Clementine Pennyfeather, Aaron Paul as Caleb Nichols, Ed Harris as William, and several other promising actors.

Don't forget to watch Westworld Season 4 Episode 4, debuting this Sunday, July 17, 2022, exclusively on HBO and HBO Max.

