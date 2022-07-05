Westworld Season 4 Episode 2 recap: Is the real William alive?

Season 4 of Westworld, the critically acclaimed sci-fi dystopian mind-bending drama series, arrived on June 26, 2022.

The intriguing cast list for Westworld Season 4 entails Evan Rachel Wood as Christina, Thandiwe Newton as Maeve, Jeffrey Wright as Bernard, Aaron Paul as Caleb, Ed Harris as William, and several other revered actors.

Since the release of the first episode, fans of the show have been eagerly waiting for the second one. The wait is finally over, as episode two of Westworld Season 4 arrived on Sunday, July 3, 2022, at 9.00 PM ET, exclusively on the HBO channel and HBO Max.

It has been fittingly titled, "Well Enough Alone." Christina Ham and Matthew Pitts served as writers for the episode, while Craig William Macneill acted as the director.

In Season 4's first episode, the audience saw all the old characters getting re-introduced with brand new intriguing mysteries and a bizarre plague of flies that are apparently under William's control.

It is safe to say that viewers have been buzzing with anticipation to see what happens next as the first episode ends on such an arresting note with the arrival of Teddy. So, without further ado, let's dive in and find out what happened in the second episode of Season 4.

Recap of Westworld Season 4 Episode 2: "Well Enough Alone"

What did Meave do?

The second episode of Westworld Season 4 saw Meave and Caleb heading out on the road to travel together. They were then seen ending up at the senator’s mansion to find William. However, much to their dismay, they discovered that the senator and his wife were both hosts.

The hosts seemed to have the upper-hand, but Meave ultimately killed them both. The episode revealed that William had 249 other hosts who were upgraded and under his control. Meanwhile, Charlotte had dispatched the real senator and his wife.

Later on, Meave and Caleb were seen ending up on a train to return to Westworld.

What happened to the real William?

Episode 2 also showed Charlotte entering a bright store-like basement, where she went on to open up a pod, providing the audience with a massive revelation. It seems like the real William is still alive.

The episode disclosed that Charlotte had kept the real William alive in a deep-slumber-like situation all these years. She further claimed that the reason for his survival was to have him be the "loser."

Furthermore, she intends to take complete control over his world just like he did with her. Thereafter, she brought the real William face-to-face to host William in Black, right before she put the former back into deep slumber.

Thus, it seems like, the real William will play a vital role in the upcoming episodes.

Other major highlights of the episode included Christina investigating Peter Myers as her memories became fractured from the encounters with him. The episode ended on a mysterious note, with Christina noticing pictures of the radio tower which seemed quite familiar.

Don't forget to watch the second episode of Westworld Season 4, which began streaming on Sunday, July 3, 2022 exclusively on HBO and HBO Max.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far