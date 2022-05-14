'Rick and Morty' comic writers brings adult dark-comedy 'Survival Street' with Dark Horse: Details explored

Survival Street is another dark twisted tale by Dark Horse comics that turns Sesame Street, everyone's favorite childhood memory, into a nightmare. Memories of Sesame Street are deeply embedded in its fan-base and they love it when the cookie monster munches on all the cookies by himself.

In this twisted world of Survival Street, readers might see the cookie monster wreak havoc into a chaotic world created by Dark Horse. A rather odd idea was brought about by the brilliant minds that wrote Rick and Morty. Over the years, the Adult Comedy genre has grown from wacky television series to comic series that Adult Swim has been at the forefront of.

However, turning a children's educational show into a dark adult comedy is something that the usual comic book houses won't go for. Although Dark Horse comics are known for their bizarre comic ideas and the kind of punch it promises to their fan-base.

Rick and Morty writers bring Survival Street as an adult dark comedy with Dark Horse

Survival Street is launching this August and comes from writers James Asmus (Rick & Morty: Corporate Assets) and Jim Festante (Rick & Morty Presents Mr. Meeseeks, The End Times of Bram & Ben), artist Abylay Kussainov (Brothers), colorist Ellie Wright (We Only Kill Each Other, The Black Ghost) and letterer Taylor Esposito (No One Left to Fight), with cover art by Kussainov and variant cover art by Benjamin Dewey.

The comic is recommended for ages 14 and up as it turns the famous children's educational series by PBS into a dark humorous tale. The official synopsis of the four-issue comic book series reads as follows:

"After an unbridled wave of corporations take over America the country is left completely deregulated. It is effectively carved up into feudal states where billionaires and businesses make their own laws. Among the wreckage, mass privatization shuts down public broadcasting, forcing all the beloved edu-tainers out on the dirty streets. A group of them sticks together, determined to keep helping kids across the country–and to do it by becoming an A-Team-esque band of mercenaries fighting for (and educating!) kids in the crumbling, corporate war zone of New Best America."

Speaking about the comic, writer James Asmus said:

"Survival Street originated as our personal pandemic passion project, but once Jim and I connected with Abylay, he brought it thundering to life as the ultimate world and story to process so much of our anxieties, frustration, future shock, and gallows humor, And as a huge fan of Dark Horse's original series since the early days of Hellboy, Sin City, Madman, and The Mask - I'm thrilled and grateful they've been so supportive of this wild and surprisingly personal series."

Survival Street #1 hits all comic book stores on August 3 from Dark Horse. The issue is also currently available for pre-order at local comic book shops.

