The Rock responds to Elmo on Twitter, wants to kick a** on Sesame Street

Does The Rock think Sesame Street is close to Know Your Role Boulevard and Jabroni Drive?

You never know who you're going to see interacting on social media, but who would have guessed that we would see Elmo from Sesame Street interacting with former WWE Superstar, The Rock?

Yesterday, Elmo took to social media to ask if anyone has ever seen a rock eat cookies. The Rock chose to reply to this today in a way that only he could, tweeting out:

"Yes, my friend This Rock devours cookies. All kinds of cookies I'll introduce you to #Cheatmeals and it'll change your life. Tell Cookie Monster to move it over cuz I'm coming to Sesame Street to kick a** and eat cookies. And I'm almost all outta cookies. ~ Rock."

Will The Rock really appear on Sesame Street?

So the question from all of this craziness is whether or not this will lead to The Rock appearing on a future episode of Sesame Street.

There is a chance that this was a marketing plan between the two sides to see how much buzz they could generate from these tweets on social media, but there's an even better chance that The Rock just took this opportunity to pop himself and the millions...and millions of The Rock's fans today on Twitter.

Regardless of whether this leads to anything or not, the fact that interactions like this can happen thanks to social media is a form of entertainment you seriously can't put a price tag on.

What do you make of this back and forth between The Rock and Elmo? Will The Rock make a special guest appearance on Sesame Street at some point in 2022? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

