10 hilarious cartoon shows of the 90s

90s kids grew up watching some of the best cartoon shows of all time. Watching one's favorite animated show after returning from school was part of the routine for 90s kids. Not only were the shows amazing for a younger audience, but they were also witty and funny enough to entertain an older audience.

There was an array of incredibly wholesome cartoon shows, but shows like SpongeBob SquarePants, Courage the Cowardly Dog, Dexter’s Laboratory, Animaniacs, and Pinky and the Brain, among others, were simply unbeatable. They were written in an impactful yet easy way and it helped them build fandoms of their own.

The Ren & Stimpy Show, Rugrats, and 8 other funny 90s cartoon shows

1) SpongeBob SquarePants

Nickelodeon could not have anticipated what was about to happen when SpongeBob SquarePants was first released on the popular channel right after the 1999 Kids' Choice Awards. The cartoon show made history by becoming the longest-running animated show on Nickelodeon.

To this day, SpongeBob SquarePants remains as popular as it was in its golden days back in 1999. Although the show was specifically made for children, its approach to humor made it as entertaining for adults as well.

2) Pinky and the Brain

Pinky and the Brain was one of the most popular cartoon shows to be running in the mid-90s on The WB. The prime premise of the show was Brain's one true desire to take over the world, which he could never accomplish no matter how much he tried.

The show began as just a skit on Animaniacs. But later, it was turned into a full-fledged show by Warner Bros. Pinky and the Brain was a must-see animated show for the 90s kids as they used to thoroughly enjoy witnessing Brian's stupid partner in crime, Pinky, ruining the former's plans to dominate the world.

3) Dexter’s Laboratory

The Cartoon Network was the home of many remarkable 90s cartoons and one of the standout shows from that era was Dexter’s Laboratory. The animated series revolved around a genius kid named Dexter, who had a super secret laboratory. Only Dexter's dimwitted older sister Dee Dee knew about it.

Regular intervention and chaos created by Dee Dee inside Dexter's secret laboratory were some of the biggest highlights of the show, which also made it the massive success it was.

4) Animaniacs

Revolving around the three titular Warner siblings, Yakko, Wakko, and Dot, Animaniacs was one of the most beloved cartoon shows of the 90s era. The popular comedy musical show is well-known for its lighthearted yet witty humor and its powerful ability to entertain both children and adults.

It displayed a vast cast of vibrant animated characters who quite often end up in ridiculous and surreal situations. Without a shred of doubt, the show was often self-referential and broke the fourth wall quite frequently. The wacky humor, the musical segments, and the parody songs are what made the show a huge success.

5) Courage the Cowardly Dog

Created by John R. Dilworth, Courage the Cowardly Dog was the definition of a horror comedy show for the 90s kids. It was undoubtedly one of the best shows ever made in the history of Cartoon Network.

It followed Courage, a kind but cowardly dog who was taken in by Muriel and Eustace Bagges after he was abandoned as a small puppy.

Every day, the family went through all kinds of strange events which included aliens, monsters, and shape-shifters. These events allowed Courage to gain the willpower to overcome his fears and protect the family at any cost. It remains one of the most exceptionally influential cartoon shows.

6) The Ren & Stimpy Show

Created by John Kricfalusi, The Ren & Stimpy Show was a cult classic, adult-oriented Nickelodeon animated show that made its way to the hearts of 90s audiences. It was considered revolutionary and ahead of its time due to its dark and witty humor and storylines.

The series chronicled the thrilling adventures of a sociopathic and emotionally unstable chihuahua dog named Ren Höek and a dimwitted and kind-hearted manx cat named Stimpy. The show displayed the perfect blend of comedy and childish entertainment.

7) Rugrats

Rugrats was another ground-breaking Nickelodeon cartoon show that was created by Gábor Csupó, Arlene Klasky, and Paul Germain. The incredibly written and presented animated show followed some intriguing and mischievous talking babies and adventures.

Rugrats was arguably one of the best cartoon shows of Nicktoons until the arrival of SpongeBob SquarePants, but the show proved to be quite relevant as it was rebooted on May 27, 2021, on Paramount+.

8) Ed, Edd n Eddy

Ed, Edd n Eddy was an iconic animated show, created by Danny Antonucci. The cartoon series was best known for its slapstick and absurd humor, along with its vibrant nature.

It depicted the everyday life of three best mates, who were all named Ed and used to live in a suburban blind alley. The characters were experts in making money-hustling schemes.

The show was extremely enjoyable and outrageously witty. However, the biggest highlight of the show was its satirical commentary on suburban life's idiosyncrasies. It was one of the biggest hits of the 90s era.

9) South Park

First released in 1997 on Comedy Central, South Park is one of the most arresting and entertaining animated shows of all time. It is safe to say that the show gave mature comedy a new definition.

Revolving around four best mates growing up in the small town of South Park, the show is definitely one of a kind and digs deep into several dark social and pop culture topics.

While the show is not considered kid-friendly, it is so relevant even today that it was renewed in August 2021. It is currently in its 26th season and is running strong.

10) Beavis and Butthead

Created by Mike Judge, Beavis and Butthead is a highly influential and iconic cartoon show that continues to entertain viewers today. The show is known for its adult satirical humor and dark comic elements. It depicts the adventures of two socially inept teenagers.

With its irreverent and extremely crude humor and goofy yet feisty animation, the cartoon show is considered an absurd masterpiece. Another big highlight of the show was the unbeatable dynamic between the two lead characters. A revival of the show was released on Paramount+ in 2022.

