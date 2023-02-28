South Park season 26 episode 3 release date, air time, plot, and more details

South Park season 26, the latest season of the popular adult animated series, is all set to air episode 3 on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at 10 pm Eastern Time (ET), exclusively on the Comedy Central TV Network. Created by Trey Parker and Matt Stone, the long-running sitcom has built a fan-base of its own over the years.

Followers of the show have been eagerly waiting to see what episode 3 has in store for them, especially after South Park season 26 episode 2, titled, The Worldwide Privacy Tour, had some pretty interesting series of events, including the Prince of Canada and his wife, a parody of Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle.

South Park season 26 episode 3 has been titled Japanese Toilets

South Park season 26 episode 3 plot explored

As mentioned earlier, the highly anticipated third episode of season 26 will be released exclusively on the Comedy Central TV Channel this Wednesday, March 1, 2023, and the airtime of the upcoming episode will be 10 pm ET.

Episode 3 has been titled Japanese Toilets. The episode has been written and directed by one of the show's creators, Trey Parker. The brief synopsis for the brand new episode 3, released by Comedy Central Network, alongside the preview for the episode, reads:

"Randy heads to the hardware store to buy a new toilet in the all-new episode, titled “Japanese Toilets.”"

Take a closer look at the official preview video clip for Japanese Toilets below:

The official preview clip and description provides the audience with glimpses and clues regarding what the new episode 3 will bring to the table and by the looks of it, it is quite clear that South Park is all set to bring another hilariously woven, highly entertaining and witty episode for the fans.

In the preview, Randy is seen visiting a hardware store to look for a brand new toilet. There, the store manager is seen informing Randy about the Japanese toilets, which are known for being high-class and extremely luxurious and have all the whistles and bells. However, the manager then tells Randy that he probably does not want to spend a massive amount of money on the toilet as they are pretty expensive.

When Randy tells him that he is not poor, the manager finally shows him the Japanese toilet. Apart from this, not much else has been revealed by the network about the upcoming episode. However, based on glimpses of the preview, it's safe to say that the audience is in for a highly gripping new episode.

Take a look at the South Park season 26 voice cast

The voice cast members for the 26th season of the animated series entail sitcom creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker, along with April Stewart, Mona Marshall, Jennifer Howell, Vernon Chatman, Adrien Beard, John Hansen, and several other promising voice artists and an intriguing list of celebrity guests.

The latest season of the sitcom was released on February 8, 2023. The official synopsis of the show reads:

"South Park is the Emmy and Peabody-award winning animated series co-created by Trey Parker and Matt Stone about four boys living in one screwed-up Colorado mountain town. Between local and global tragedies, as well as parental and celebrity interference, Kyle, Stan, Cartman, and Kenny manage to have themselves a time."

Don't forget to catch episode 3 of South Park season 26, which will air this Wednesday, March 1, 2023, on Comedy Central, at 10 pm ET. Viewers can also stream the sitcom on HBO Max.

Poll : 0 votes