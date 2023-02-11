"They got him spot on": Kanye West South Park episode sparks hilarious reactions online

South Park kicked off its twenty-sixth season with a parody episode featuring troubled rapper Kanye West's string of recent controversies, including his anti-Semantic rants. The episode aired on Comedy Central this Wednesday, February 8, 2023.
The episode, titled Cupid Ye, featured on-show character Eric Cartman as Cupid Ye, wearing West's attire during his infamous Alex Jones interview to try and win back his and Stan's friendship with Kyle.
This won over internet users, who took to social media to respond to this parody take on Kanye West. One user, @tervisscoot, commented:
"Kanye boutta go defcon 3 on south park all over again": South Park episode sparks humorous responses online
Netizens generally had positive feedback on the episode, with many commending it for its accurate take on the debates and discussions surrounding Kanye (who now goes by Ye), as well as the fears and effects of anti-Semitism on the Jewish people. Many Twitter users shared their favorite and most memorable elements from the episode. Others pointed out that the series had to tone down its dialog.
User @KxnSpade stated:
Many commended the series for being representative of the truth. User Peridotti Ace, @farcialities, wrote:
Many were also curious how Ye would respond to the episode. User @tegrideeznuts remarked that the hip-hop singer would completely miss the point and believe that the episode was an authentic take:
Here are some more responses seen on Twitter after the South Park episode aired:
How did the South Park episode feature a satirical take on Ye's views?
The plot for Cupid Ye focused on Stan's jealousy over Kyle, a Jewish character, and his budding friendship with Tolkien. This prompted Cartman, a "good Christian" to take matters into his own hands. He transforms into Cupid Ye, a cherub who shoots his targets with hearts filled with anti-Jewish sentiments instead of love.
Cupid Ye fills the heads of Tolkien, a black character, with Kanye-inspired misinformation to win back their friend.
This was based on the rapper's tweet late last year, where he wrote:
"On JEWISH PEOPLE... The funny thing is I actually can't be Anti-Semitic because black people are actually Jew. Also, you guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda."
In South Park's parody take on West's statement, Cartman tells Tolkien:
"You know, the stuff that’s come out about how the Jews stole the Black race’s identity? That the lost tribes of Judah were actually all Africans? You didn’t hear about this? Black people are actually the Jews and people like Kyle have taken that from them?"
At one point in the episode, Cupid Ye was asked by Cartman to control his love for Hitler. This was a direct response to Kanye praising Hitler in his Alex Jones interview.
The last time the animated series mocked Kanye, he did not take it well, going as far as saying that he wanted to "choke a South Park writer" in his song Gorgeous.