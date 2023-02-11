"They got him spot on": Kanye West South Park episode sparks hilarious reactions online

South Park kicked off its twenty-sixth season with a parody episode featuring troubled rapper Kanye West's string of recent controversies, including his anti-Semantic rants. The episode aired on Comedy Central this Wednesday, February 8, 2023.

The episode, titled Cupid Ye, featured on-show character Eric Cartman as Cupid Ye, wearing West's attire during his infamous Alex Jones interview to try and win back his and Stan's friendship with Kyle.

This won over internet users, who took to social media to respond to this parody take on Kanye West. One user, @tervisscoot, commented:

"Kanye boutta go defcon 3 on south park all over again": South Park episode sparks humorous responses online

Netizens generally had positive feedback on the episode, with many commending it for its accurate take on the debates and discussions surrounding Kanye (who now goes by Ye), as well as the fears and effects of anti-Semitism on the Jewish people. Many Twitter users shared their favorite and most memorable elements from the episode. Others pointed out that the series had to tone down its dialog.

User @KxnSpade stated:

A take on South Park's episode "Cupid Ye" (Image via Twitter/@)

Many commended the series for being representative of the truth. User Peridotti Ace, @farcialities, wrote:

Peridotti Ace @farcialities Part of me wonders if, because of Kanye West being so openly antisemitic to such a high degree, the creators of South Park felt like they had to tone down Eric Cartman's antisemitism just because of how close to reality it was becoming. Part of me wonders if, because of Kanye West being so openly antisemitic to such a high degree, the creators of South Park felt like they had to tone down Eric Cartman's antisemitism just because of how close to reality it was becoming.

Many were also curious how Ye would respond to the episode. User @tegrideeznuts remarked that the hip-hop singer would completely miss the point and believe that the episode was an authentic take:

assistant to mr stone @tegrideeznuts I feel like Kanye is gonna completely miss the point and be like yes so true South Park I feel like Kanye is gonna completely miss the point and be like yes so true South Park

Here are some more responses seen on Twitter after the South Park episode aired:

vam @vamtired kanye boutta go defcon 3 on south park all over again 🤣🤣 kanye boutta go defcon 3 on south park all over again 🤣🤣

Adrian Fernando @Browndalorian OHMYGOD The new episode of South Park absolutely DESTROYS Kanye OHMYGOD The new episode of South Park absolutely DESTROYS Kanye 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

LS Mark @LSMark_ The new South Park Season just premiered with an episode about the Jews running Hollywood conspiracy, mainly about all that Kanye West stuff from a few months back



The episode was pretty good but the highlight was the end where they give Matt Stone all the credit The new South Park Season just premiered with an episode about the Jews running Hollywood conspiracy, mainly about all that Kanye West stuff from a few months backThe episode was pretty good but the highlight was the end where they give Matt Stone all the credit https://t.co/hXddn028Z9

Lánce  @Lanception South Park doing the alex jones & Kanye West interview bit is too funny. South Park doing the alex jones & Kanye West interview bit is too funny.

Tobes @TikiTokaMate Kanye getting cooked again in new South Park then Kanye getting cooked again in new South Park then 😂 https://t.co/YTOnsdzuAD

Tervis Scoot @tervisscoot They have Cartman as Kanye in the new South Park episode They have Cartman as Kanye in the new South Park episode 💀💀💀 https://t.co/MItnJZ1kww

Alex Bauman @BaumanAlex South Park managed to both satirize the Kanye drama and the online discussions around antisemitism and at the same time managed to portray both real jewish fear and the effects of antisemitism. The last line in the show is “let the Jew run it” South Park managed to both satirize the Kanye drama and the online discussions around antisemitism and at the same time managed to portray both real jewish fear and the effects of antisemitism. The last line in the show is “let the Jew run it”

Chase 🎃🔪🩸 @ohheyitschase Kanye West is definitely punching holes in his walls watching this #SouthPark Kanye West is definitely punching holes in his walls watching this #SouthPark

How did the South Park episode feature a satirical take on Ye's views?

The plot for Cupid Ye focused on Stan's jealousy over Kyle, a Jewish character, and his budding friendship with Tolkien. This prompted Cartman, a "good Christian" to take matters into his own hands. He transforms into Cupid Ye, a cherub who shoots his targets with hearts filled with anti-Jewish sentiments instead of love.

Cupid Ye fills the heads of Tolkien, a black character, with Kanye-inspired misinformation to win back their friend.

This was based on the rapper's tweet late last year, where he wrote:

"On JEWISH PEOPLE... The funny thing is I actually can't be Anti-Semitic because black people are actually Jew. Also, you guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda."

In South Park's parody take on West's statement, Cartman tells Tolkien:

"You know, the stuff that’s come out about how the Jews stole the Black race’s identity? That the lost tribes of Judah were actually all Africans? You didn’t hear about this? Black people are actually the Jews and people like Kyle have taken that from them?"

At one point in the episode, Cupid Ye was asked by Cartman to control his love for Hitler. This was a direct response to Kanye praising Hitler in his Alex Jones interview.

The last time the animated series mocked Kanye, he did not take it well, going as far as saying that he wanted to "choke a South Park writer" in his song Gorgeous.

Poll : 0 votes