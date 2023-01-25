"Old ye bout to come back": Kanye West shown support after pleading with paparazzi to stop filming him

Troubled rapper Kanye West recently confronted a paparazzi who was filming and photographing him while he was out with his wife, Bianca Censori-West, in West Hollywood, California.

A video recorded by a freelance photojournalist shows him approaching the couple as they were about to enter their parked car outside a tanning salon. He congratulated them on their honeymoon while photographing them. Irked by the paparazzi's actions, Kanye, who goes by Ye now, pleaded:

"Just stop! Bro, just stop..."

In the conversation that followed, Kanye expressed his frustration at the paparazzi invading his space for monetary gain.

As news of the incident spread, internet users were pleased at the mature way in which West handled the situation. On Twitter, user @jfitts_official wrote that the singer is going back to his old self, away from his recent problematic behavior:

"He's fed up, and I understand": Netizens speak in support of Kanye West

After the video showing Kanye West's confrontation with the paparazzi went viral, several internet users spoke up in defense of the singer. Many sympathized with Ye, remarking that it was an "invasion of privacy," and that he was facing "harassment." Highlighting the importance of mental health, they urged media outlets to give him his space and respect his boundaries.

While some were proud of the way West handled the frustrating situation, others remarked that they agreed with the rapper's argument of getting compensation from the paparazzi.

Twitterati also pointed out that the freelance photojournalist didn't heed the Praise God singer's request to stop recording him even after saying that he had stopped. One user, @ceoquell, called his actions "nasty work," stating:

Netizens also expressed disgust at the way celebrities are treated by the paparazzi. They stated that shutterbugs are "aggressive" and "stalkerish." One user, @rstyling, asked for "celebrities to have a little peace," stating:

Here are some more comments seen on Twitter in support of Kanye West:

What occurred between Kanye West and the paparazzi?

West urged the photographer to stop filming him, calling his actions "antagonistic." He detailed his frustration at the access paparazzi have to celebrities, expressing that he felt like a "caged animal" being "judged and photographed." Ye added that celebs should be compensated with a percentage of profits earned from such footage of theirs.

Following the confrontation, although the freelance photojournalist told the rapper that he had stopped filming, he continued to record their conversation and released footage of the incident.

Meanwhile, Kanye West married Bianca Censori in a private ceremony in January 2023 and the couple has frequently been spotted together since. The newlyweds went on their honeymoon at the luxurious Amangiri Resort in Utah.

While they tied the knot, the couple is yet to file for a marriage certificate.

