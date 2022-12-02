"Permanently banned from hell": Netizens blast Kanye West after he praises Hitler in antisemitic Alex Jones interview

Kanye West is being slammed by internet users after he praised Hitler and made anti-Semitic comments in his interview with Alex Jones on Thursday, December 1, 2022.
The controversial sit-down took place on Alex Jones’ Infowars. The conspiracy theorist and far-right host Alex Jones interviewed Kanye - who was seen sporting a black hood that covered his entire face - along with Nick Fuentes, the white nationalist commentator. The rapper, who now goes by the name Ye, stated:
"I see good things about Hitler, also... Every human being has value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler."
At one point during the interview, he stated, "I like Hitler." Ye also blamed the Jewish media for keeping the world from seeing the value of Hitler and the Nazis, and even made anti-Semitic jokes about Ben Shapiro.
Needless to say, netizens were left shocked by the comments. One Twitter user, @s8nstan, masquerading as the devil, commented:
Internet users slam Kanye for his Alex Jones interview
Twitter users were enraged after listening to the rapper's interview. Many were concerned about the hate and "insanity" the singer is spreading, and were afraid that his followers might emulate it.
Some called him and anyone who supports him a "Nazi" and a "despicable person." Many even demanded that he be removed from the public platform.
While a few internet users stated that Ye has "mental health issues," many argued that there after a point it has just become an "excuse" for Ye to get away with problematic behavior. Here are a few comments seen on Twitter:
What did Kanye say?
In a bizarre interview with Alex Jones, Kanye and Nick Fuentes made some disturbing comments.
During the interview, Jones made attempts to say he did not believe West was a Nazi, stating, "You’re not Hitler, you’re not a Nazi, so you don’t deserve to be demonized."
In response, Kanye repeatedly praised Hitler. He even falsely claimed that the German dictator "invented highways and invented the very microphone that I use as a musician." Ye continued:
“I was thinking about Satan... “Whether it’s the Zionists or Hitler — it’s not the person. It’s Satan using the people, who are controlled by demonic forces."
He even alleged that Planned Parenthood was engaged in eugenics that is going on to date.
The hip-hop singer then read some anti-Semitic jokes made by another comedian about conservative commentator Ben Shapiro. He said, "Shapiro can tell just how much change is in your pocket from hearing a jingle." The rapper also made jokes about former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Nick Fuentes, who is working with Kanye for his 2024 presidential campaign, also made some comments on anti-Jewish conspiracies.
Kanye also posted a series of tweets, including one about his ex-wife Kim's affair with Chris Paul, and an image of the star of David with a Swastika embedded in its center. Some of the tweets have now been taken down by Twitter.
In the last two months, the rapper has come under fire for repeatedly making anti-Jewish statements. As a result, top brands such as Adidas and Gap have cut ties with him. These terminated partnerships have allegedly brought down his net worth from $2 billion to $400 million.
His account is currently suspended on Twitter for "incitement to violence."