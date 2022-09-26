What did Ben Shapiro say? Conservative political commentator slammed over comments on US military and masculinity

American commentator Ben Shapiro was bashed online for making controversial comments about the US military.
On September 26, 2022, a Twitter user named Ron Filipkowski shared a snippet of the 38-year-old personality discussing on the Ben Shapiro Show how the country's military system is failing because of a changed thought process around the word masculinity. He said:
"People who tend to fight wars are very patriotic, very male people. Now I am sorry to break it to you but this has been the truth about military warfare for literally all of human history."
He further talked about "traditional masculinity's" role in winning military wars in the past:
"The institution of traditional masculinity has been core to that idea. But we’re a society that doesn’t believe in traditional masculinity. Traditional masculinity is an opponent because it requires roles. It says men are supposed to protect, defend and supposed to be strong, and be fathers and husbands. These are apparently very bad things now and you are not supposed to say these things."
Twitter was not happy with Ben Shapiro's comments
After Ben Shapiro's comments went viral, the right-wing media personality was slammed online for spreading the ideology of toxic masculinity while also insulting the US military. Several people also mocked the commentator for his statements, saying he should not be imparting his wisdom since he has never been in the military.
Others reminded Shapiro how women are no less than men while serving their time in the army.
Ben Shapiro blamed lesbians for Artemis 1 launch delays
This is not the first time that Ben Shapiro has made people raise eyebrows with his "traditional" comments. Earlier, in September 2022, he denounced “lesbians on the moon” as the argument behind Artemis 1 launch delays.
As per LGBTQNation, while talking on his podcast, Ben Shapiro claimed that president Joe Biden includes diversity in “every area of his administration, down to the stupidest parts of it,” including the NASA staff.
NASA revealed that the delays in the launch had been due to weather and technical issues, but Shapiro suggested that the real reason was due to the government agency trying to hire lesbians for their missions.
He sarcastically remarked:
“According to CNN, the launch of Nasa’s historic Artemis I moon mission has been postponed after the team was unable to work through an issue with one of the rocket’s four engines. But, the really, really important thing is that when we do go to the moon, we have to have a lesbian on the moon.”
While joking about it on one of his podcast episodes, he said:
“Lesbians on the moon! This is what we need, it sounds like a bad pornography.”
While trying to provide a solution for NASA, Shapiro suggested hiring of “the most qualified people that we ought to send to space.” His comments sparked outrage online, with several people pointing to Sally Ride, who was the first homosexual astronaut by NASA to fly in space in 1993.
As of now, Shapiro has not responded to criticism online.