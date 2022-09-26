What did Ben Shapiro say? Conservative political commentator slammed over comments on US military and masculinity

American commentator Ben Shapiro was bashed online for making controversial comments about the US military.

On September 26, 2022, a Twitter user named Ron Filipkowski shared a snippet of the 38-year-old personality discussing on the Ben Shapiro Show how the country's military system is failing because of a changed thought process around the word masculinity. He said:

"People who tend to fight wars are very patriotic, very male people. Now I am sorry to break it to you but this has been the truth about military warfare for literally all of human history."

Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 @RonFilipkowski Ben Shapiro says the US military is being ruined because it is abandoning masculinity: "People who tend to fight wars are very patriotic, very male people. Traditional masculinity has been core to that idea. But we're a society that doesn't believe in traditional masculinity."

He further talked about "traditional masculinity's" role in winning military wars in the past:

"The institution of traditional masculinity has been core to that idea. But we’re a society that doesn’t believe in traditional masculinity. Traditional masculinity is an opponent because it requires roles. It says men are supposed to protect, defend and supposed to be strong, and be fathers and husbands. These are apparently very bad things now and you are not supposed to say these things."

Twitter was not happy with Ben Shapiro's comments

After Ben Shapiro's comments went viral, the right-wing media personality was slammed online for spreading the ideology of toxic masculinity while also insulting the US military. Several people also mocked the commentator for his statements, saying he should not be imparting his wisdom since he has never been in the military.

Others reminded Shapiro how women are no less than men while serving their time in the army.

Donhammed Trumpistan @kevinwitvliet00 Ben Shapiro thinks the military isn't masculine enough, remind me, when did he serve?

VoteVets @votevets Hey @benshapiro , our women warriors are among our best and bravest. How dare someone who's never served talk like this.

𝐁𝐞𝐤𝐬 @antifaoperative The only thing that would make our military less masculine would be adding weak ass dudes like Ben Shapiro. The only thing that would make our military less masculine would be adding weak ass dudes like Ben Shapiro.

💀DeathMetalViking💀 @DeathMetalV Ben Shapiro, a guy WHO HAS NEVER SERVED A DAY IN HIS LIFE thinks the military isn't masculine enough. Ben Shapiro, a guy WHO HAS NEVER SERVED A DAY IN HIS LIFE thinks the military isn't masculine enough.

Di'Rico L. Baker @rico_rants Russia is what a military more focused on the aesthetic of masculinity rather than military functionality looks like. This is why blowhards (especially the ones who've never served) like Ben Shapiro shouldn't be treated as authorities on how the military should be ran.

Middle Age Riot @middleageriot Ben Shapiro knows as much about masculinity as a doorstop knows about organic chemistry. Ben Shapiro knows as much about masculinity as a doorstop knows about organic chemistry.

Ted Lieu @tedlieu



Ted Lieu @tedlieu Dear @benshapiro : FYI, these women were very effective at killing masculine men.

Lethality Jane🌻 @LethalityJane Ben Shapiro and I are less than two years apart in age so I'm just saying if he was so worried about the feminization of the military he could have joined up any of those years that I've served. Ben Shapiro and I are less than two years apart in age so I'm just saying if he was so worried about the feminization of the military he could have joined up any of those years that I've served.

David Hogg ☮️ @davidhogg111 Imagine being almost 40 years old and acting like Ben Shapiro Imagine being almost 40 years old and acting like Ben Shapiro 💀

Victor Ruiz ☮-The Voice Of Rican- @portarican_RT @RonFilipkowski Ben Shapiro needs a history lesson. BTW Ben, are you not aware that in Israel military service is mandatory for ALL citizens, men and women alike? Are you saying they are weak? @RonFilipkowski Ben Shapiro needs a history lesson. BTW Ben, are you not aware that in Israel military service is mandatory for ALL citizens, men and women alike? Are you saying they are weak?

L. Napoleon Cooper @AlxHamiltn @OGNurseRatchet Someone please tell this pathetic, sexist "Hoo Haa" "MFr", that one in EVERY four combat soldiers in Ukraine is FEMALE! @OGNurseRatchet Someone please tell this pathetic, sexist "Hoo Haa" "MFr", that one in EVERY four combat soldiers in Ukraine is FEMALE!

The Cyber @r0wdy_ Ben Shapiro confirms this theory by never having enlisted

Operative_X @OperativeXRay Here we see Ben Shapiro talking about "traditional masculinity"

David Leavitt @David_Leavitt Ben Shapiro is trending because he’s a terrible little Ben Shapiro is trending because he’s a terrible little 💩

Ben Shapiro blamed lesbians for Artemis 1 launch delays

This is not the first time that Ben Shapiro has made people raise eyebrows with his "traditional" comments. Earlier, in September 2022, he denounced “lesbians on the moon” as the argument behind Artemis 1 launch delays.

As per LGBTQNation, while talking on his podcast, Ben Shapiro claimed that president Joe Biden includes diversity in “every area of his administration, down to the stupidest parts of it,” including the NASA staff.

NASA revealed that the delays in the launch had been due to weather and technical issues, but Shapiro suggested that the real reason was due to the government agency trying to hire lesbians for their missions.

He sarcastically remarked:

“According to CNN, the launch of Nasa’s historic Artemis I moon mission has been postponed after the team was unable to work through an issue with one of the rocket’s four engines. But, the really, really important thing is that when we do go to the moon, we have to have a lesbian on the moon.”

Jason Campbell @JasonSCampbell Ben Shapiro mocks the notion of queer astronauts going to the moon: "Lesbians on the moon. This is what we need. It sounds like a bad pornography"

While joking about it on one of his podcast episodes, he said:

“Lesbians on the moon! This is what we need, it sounds like a bad pornography.”

While trying to provide a solution for NASA, Shapiro suggested hiring of “the most qualified people that we ought to send to space.” His comments sparked outrage online, with several people pointing to Sally Ride, who was the first homosexual astronaut by NASA to fly in space in 1993.

As of now, Shapiro has not responded to criticism online.

