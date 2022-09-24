"Scary and sad": Video of Joe Biden lost and confused on stage goes viral 

A video of Joe Biden stepping off the stage after delivering a speech at a UN event on Wednesday, September 21, has gone viral on social media.

The footage, which was taken at Global Fund's Seventh Replenishment Conference, shows the 79-year-old US President turning to leave the platform but then abruptly stopping to search for an exit. Confused and disoriented, he is then seen standing at the edge of the platform as he is thanked for his speech.

Soon after the video surfaced online, netizens took to social media to opine on the matter. Texas senator Ted Cruz's communications advisor, Steve Guest, reposted the video on Twitter with the caption:

"Joe Biden is completely lost on stage. Scary and sad,"

Steve Guest @SteveGuest Joe Biden is completely lost on stage.



Scary and sad. Joe Biden is completely lost on stage. Scary and sad. https://t.co/Fv32ZVPWD2

Netizens react to Joe Biden's confused behavior on stage

Many reposted the video of the incident on Twitter. While some opted for a humorous approach and made memes out of the situation, others expressed concern over the US President's age.

In his tweet, Texas senator Ted Cruz wrote:

"Terrifying. This is our Commander in Chief."

Here are a few more tweets about the incident:

Clay Travis @ClayTravis Joe Biden has no idea what’s going on. The guy can’t even get on and off the stage. Watch this: Joe Biden has no idea what’s going on. The guy can’t even get on and off the stage. Watch this: https://t.co/eSQo0Yuiat

dr. hellmare nightscape @mysterio1870 Why does Joe Biden make such simple things look so hard? Riding a bike, reading a teleprompter, exiting a stage, etc. Why does Joe Biden make such simple things look so hard? Riding a bike, reading a teleprompter, exiting a stage, etc.

قديم @mofgalshehri @SteveGuest 81 m voted for the man 🤔 81 m @SteveGuest 81 m voted for the man 🤔 81 m

Madison @Madisontx76 @RNCResearch his earpiece must have run out of batteries his earpiece must have run out of batteries @RNCResearch 😂 his earpiece must have run out of batteries

Paul A. Szypula @Bubblebathgirl Joe Biden just got lost on stage at The Global Fund.



When will Democrats put a stop to this elder abuse?



🤔 Joe Biden just got lost on stage at The Global Fund.When will Democrats put a stop to this elder abuse?🤔

Chris Plante Show @ChrisPlanteShow Joe Biden would get lost in this maze. He’d be completely stumped. Joe Biden would get lost in this maze. He’d be completely stumped. https://t.co/5JH1mo3NJU

Five Times August @FiveTimesAugust Joe Biden has been in office FIFTY YEARS and still has no idea how to exit the stage after a speech. Let that sit with you for a minute. Joe Biden has been in office FIFTY YEARS and still has no idea how to exit the stage after a speech. Let that sit with you for a minute.

Lauren McKenzie @TheMcKenziest We are all trapped in a horror disaster movie We are all trapped in a horror disaster movie https://t.co/TW33s7MC0r

Terrence K. Williams @w_terrence What in the Lost and Found is going on with Joe Biden. Lord Jesus help us all. What in the Lost and Found is going on with Joe Biden. Lord Jesus help us all. https://t.co/u5OP0EoeaF

MOCez🇷🇺🇱🇾🇮🇶🇾🇪🇨🇳🇵🇰🇵🇸🇸🇾🇮🇳🇮🇷🇰🇵 @Mousacisse1 What day is it!? Who's the President??



Footage of Joe What day is it!? Who's the President??Footage of Joe #Biden appearing lost after addressing the Global Fund conference in New York is going viral with millions of views. The president appeared to mutter to himself while trying to find out where to go... before the host jump. 📹 What day is it!? Who's the President??Footage of Joe #Biden appearing lost after addressing the Global Fund conference in New York is going viral with millions of views. The president appeared to mutter to himself while trying to find out where to go... before the host jump. https://t.co/okzfRO8uLN

Despite the criticism levied against Biden, many on Twitter disputed the idea that age was a factor, claiming that the President simply did not know where the exit was, adding that it is "not unusual" to require directions while leaving a stage.

Roxy @droxy572 @TPostMillennial Just stop..if you watch the whole thing, he was standing there while receiving an ovation from the audience and a thank you from the speaker. When exiting a strange venue, it is not unusual to need direction to exit the stage. They do it at the Oscars all the time. @TPostMillennial Just stop..if you watch the whole thing, he was standing there while receiving an ovation from the audience and a thank you from the speaker. When exiting a strange venue, it is not unusual to need direction to exit the stage. They do it at the Oscars all the time.

Ghost Dad @ZeroClueonLife @TPostMillennial You can see him talking to someone. Where is this "is he lost???" coming from? Camera stayed focused on him when it should have been on the other speaker. @TPostMillennial You can see him talking to someone. Where is this "is he lost???" coming from? Camera stayed focused on him when it should have been on the other speaker.

LM @Dolphinlm @TPostMillennial Looks to me someone told him to wait because of the remarks the speaker was saying and thanking him for his speech. He was approaching the stairs and pointing his hands down as if saying “stand here” @TPostMillennial Looks to me someone told him to wait because of the remarks the speaker was saying and thanking him for his speech. He was approaching the stairs and pointing his hands down as if saying “stand here”

Although the US President has been questioned about his health in the past, he recently dispelled any doubts regarding his competence.

In an interview on 60 Minutes, when anchor Scott Pelley asked him what he thought of the age-related qualms against him, Biden responded by saying:

"If you think I don’t have the energy level or the mental acuity, then - then, that’s one thing. I don’t, when I sit down with our NATO allies and keep ‘em together, I don’t have ‘em saying, 'Wait a minute, how old are you?'"

He then emphasized that he was mentally "focused" on carrying out the task he has been entrusted with.

