"Scary and sad": Video of Joe Biden lost and confused on stage goes viral 

A video of Joe Biden stepping off the stage after delivering a speech at a UN event on Wednesday, September 21, has gone viral on social media.
The footage, which was taken at Global Fund's Seventh Replenishment Conference, shows the 79-year-old US President turning to leave the platform but then abruptly stopping to search for an exit. Confused and disoriented, he is then seen standing at the edge of the platform as he is thanked for his speech.
Soon after the video surfaced online, netizens took to social media to opine on the matter. Texas senator Ted Cruz's communications advisor, Steve Guest, reposted the video on Twitter with the caption:
"Joe Biden is completely lost on stage. Scary and sad,"
Netizens react to Joe Biden's confused behavior on stage
Many reposted the video of the incident on Twitter. While some opted for a humorous approach and made memes out of the situation, others expressed concern over the US President's age.
In his tweet, Texas senator Ted Cruz wrote:
"Terrifying. This is our Commander in Chief."
Here are a few more tweets about the incident:
Despite the criticism levied against Biden, many on Twitter disputed the idea that age was a factor, claiming that the President simply did not know where the exit was, adding that it is "not unusual" to require directions while leaving a stage.
Although the US President has been questioned about his health in the past, he recently dispelled any doubts regarding his competence.
In an interview on 60 Minutes, when anchor Scott Pelley asked him what he thought of the age-related qualms against him, Biden responded by saying:
"If you think I don’t have the energy level or the mental acuity, then - then, that’s one thing. I don’t, when I sit down with our NATO allies and keep ‘em together, I don’t have ‘em saying, 'Wait a minute, how old are you?'"
He then emphasized that he was mentally "focused" on carrying out the task he has been entrusted with.