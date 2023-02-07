Where to watch South Park season 26? Release date, air time, streaming details, and more

It is a big week for adult cartoon fans as season 26 of South Park, one of the most popular animated shows of all time, is all set to premiere on Comedy Central on February 8, 2023, at 10.00 PM EST.

After a brilliant haul in South Park season 25, the familiar characters and storytelling style will return to amaze fans once more this year.

South Park season 26 will kick off with an episode titled Cupid Ye, which will reportedly deal with Cartman's jealousy about Kyle (Matt Stone) and Tolkien's (played by Adrien Beard) friendship.

This episode, along with all subsequent episodes in this season, will also be accessible on several platforms, including southpark.cc, cc.com, and the Comedy Central app.

Read on for more details about the new season 26.

South Park season 26 premiere details: A trip to Hollywood?

Given the show's sarcastic approach to nearly all themes and all sectors of commerce, entertainment, and media, it is not surprising to see another episode centered on Hollywood. The premiere of the 26th season will see Craig and Scott pitch their movie idea to Kyle, according to the official description of the episode.

It will also see a brewing jealousy between Cartman and Kyle. A preview has also been released for the upcoming episode, which hints at what to expect from the new season with a 15-second glimpse at the world of South Park.

While the clip isn't exactly explanatory enough, it does hint at how the show plans to maintain its consistency, both in terms of characterization and writing style.

The official description for the upcoming episode of the show reads:

"Cartman is jealous of the friendship that’s developed between Kyle and Tolkien and decides to do something about it."

It should be noted that Trey Parker has written and directed this episode.

Where to watch the new South Park?

With such a long run, the show's format has undergone numerous revisions throughout the years. While the series is available on cable, online subscribers may not get free access to the latest episodes.

However, with a subscription to Comedy Central's online portal, all US-based viewers can access it easily. The show will also likely be available on many paid streaming platforms like Sling TV, Fubo TV, Philo, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV, and DirecTV Stream.

More about South Park

Originally created decades back, this adult animated meta-comedy show has been running since 1997. The Emmy and Peabody Award-winning series was co-created by Trey Parker and Matt Stone. It revolves around four boys, Stan Marsh, Kyle Broflovski, Eric Cartman, and Kenny McCormick, and their exploits around the titular location.

Over the years, this animated sitcom has been well-recognized for its ground-breaking plotlines and use of social commentary. The synopsis for the show reads:

"Stan, Kyle, Eric, and Kenny are four foul-mouthed friends who live in South Park. They have several bizarre misadventures in and around town, involving both the ordinary and supernatural."

Catch the show's season 26 on Comedy Central this February 8 and stay tuned for more updates.

