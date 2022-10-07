What time will Cursed Friends air on Comedy Central? Release date, plot and more about the supernatural comedy film

Comedy Central's new movie, Cursed Friends, is all set to premiere on the network on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at 8 PM ET/PT.

The movie shows the story of four friends, who discover that a predict-the-future game that they played many years ago is now coming back to haunt them.

The film stars prominent comedian and actor Nicole Byer, Harvey Guillén, and many others in major roles. Read on to find out more details regarding the film's plot, what to expect, and more.

Cursed Friends plot, what to expect, trailer, and more details

Comedy Central dropped the official trailer for Cursed Friends on September 28, 2022, which offers a peek into the lives of the four friends. The trailer opens with a nostalgic throwback to the time when they first played a predict-the-future game when they were kids.

However, tension rises after they realize that the game has come back to haunt them in shocking ways. The second half of the trailer becomes more spooky and funny as it promises to be an absolute blast for fans of horror comedies.

The trailer has a scary tone, with elements of comedy thrown in, which further elevates the overall cinematic experience. Along with the trailer, Comedy Central also shared the synopsis for the film on their official YouTube channel, which reads as:

''After a drunken reunion, four 30-something childhood friends wake up on Halloween to realize that a predict-your-future game of M.A.S.H. (Mansion Apartment Shack House) that they played in 2002 is starting to come true for them in hilarious and disturbing ways.''

comedycentral @ComedyCentral Ready to play? Cursed Friends premieres Sat, Oct 8 at 8/7c on Comedy Central. Contains strong language. Ready to play? Cursed Friends premieres Sat, Oct 8 at 8/7c on Comedy Central. Contains strong language. https://t.co/fvjvHSDNGm

The synopsis further reads:

''They must band together to help each other escape the wild fates that have turned their lives upside down -- from having 100 kids with the hometown loser, to leading a cult, to marrying NSYNC's Joey Fatone.''

Based on the trailer and synopsis, viewers can look forward to a thoroughly entertaining horror comedy flick that'll surely take them back to their childhood days. Fans of films like An American Werewolf in London, This is the End, and The Final Girls will certainly enjoy this movie.

More details about Cursed Friends cast

Cursed Friends stars comedian Nicole Byer as Mikayla in one of the major roles. Looking hilarious in the trailer, Byer's performance brilliantly captures the tone of the film.

Apart from Cursed Friends, Byer has starred in a number of other popular films and shows like Grand Crew, 30 Rock, Mack & Rita, Nailed It!, and many more.

The film also features Harvey Guillén, starring as Andy. Television audiences will recognize Guillén as Guillermo de la Cruz from FX's popular mockumentary horror comedy series, What We Do in the Shadows. He's also appeared in various other films and shows like Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, Truth or Dare, and Werewolves Within, to name a few.

Other cast members appearing in the movie include:

Jessica Lowe

Andrew Lewis Caldwell

James Austin Johnson

Joey Fatone

Nikki Glaser

The movie is helmed by Laura Murphy and written by Aaron Eisenberg and Will Eisenberg.

You can watch Cursed Friends on Comedy Central on Saturday, October 7, 2022, at 8 PM ET/PT.

Poll : 0 votes