Nailed It! 2022 (Season 7) host: Meet Nicole Byer from Netflix’s competition series

Season 7 of Nailed It! is set to premiere on October 5 featuring a new batch of contestants participating in impressive Halloween-themed bake-off challenges. Apart from chef Jacques Torres, the show will be hosted by American actress and comedian Nicole Byer. The 36-year-old has been hosting Nailed It! since 2018 and has also received a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for the show.

The new season of Nailed It! will feature contestants trying to bake creatively in every episode based on the challenges assigned to them by some of the guest judges Lil Rel Howery, Dave Arnold, and Bobby Lee.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

“The Emmy-nominated series is back with a season full of tricks and treats as we celebrate Halloween. Featuring ghoulish surprises from some favourite Netflix shows – Umbrella Academy, Cobra Kai and The Witcher, the desserts are intentionally scary this time!”

Byer from Nailed It! started comedy after her parents' demise

Nicole Byer lost her mother when she was a teenager in school. Her father passed away when she was 21 years old. During this phase, it was comedy that helped her work through both her parents' deaths. Following this, she desired to create her career in comedy. Nicole then started taking classes at the Upright Citizens Brigade for improv and sketch comedy. She continued with improv and sketch comedy for many years before starting her stand-up career in 2013.

After graduating from the American Musical and Dramatic Academy Certificate Program in Professional Performance, she began working as a full-time TV personality.

The Nailed It! host is widely recognized for her work in the commentary series Girl Code (2013). She later starred in the MTV/Facebook Watch comedy series Loosely Exactly Nicole (2016–2018), which was based on her real-life experiences.

She made guest appearances in several comedy series such as 30 Rock (2012), The Good Place (2019), Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2019–2021), and The Simpsons (2019). She also appeared in films, including Other People (2016), All About Nina (2018), Bad Hair (2020), and Valley Girl (2020). In 2021, Byer began co-hosting Wipeout with John Cena.

Apart from being the host of Nailed It!, Byer has also hosted the Team Coco podcast Why Won't You Date Me?, the Earwolf podcast Best Friends co-hosted with Sasheer Zamata, and the Headgum podcast Newcomers.

Byer's first full-length special, Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo), premiered on Netflix in December 2021, and earned her an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special.

Apart from her career in entertainment, Byer has been a supporter of body positivity from the beginning. In fact, in an interview with Brit+Co she stated:

"Body positivity, to me, means you accept the body that you're in... And if you want to change it, you can, but you should love the skin that you're in currently, forever. Because everyone is beautiful. No one's truly ugly. You're always beautiful to somebody, and you're always ugly to somebody."

In 2020, Byer released her book #VERYFAT #VERYBRAVE: The Fat Girl's Guide to Being #Brave and Not a Dejected, Melancholy, and Down-in-the-Dumps Weeping Fat Girl in a Bikini.

Viewers can watch the premiere of Nailed It! Season 7 on October 5 on Netflix.

