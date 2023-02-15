South Park season 26 episode 2 release date, air time, plot, and more details

South Park season 26, the new installment of the long-running top-rated adult animated sitcom, is all set to make its return with episode 2. South Park season 26 episode 2 will debut exclusively on Comedy Central Network this Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at 10 pm Eastern Time (ET).

Matt Stone and Trey Parker have served as creators of the dark comedy animated series. Over the years, the sitcom has garnered a massive fanbase due to its satirical set-up, dark humor, intriguing storylines, and characters.

The audience has been buzzing with excitement to witness how the upcoming episode 2 of season 26 will unfold. They wonder what the latest episode will bring to the table, especially after South Park season 26 episode 1, titled, Cupid Ye, featured some pretty gripping events.

South Park season 26 episode 2 has been titled The Worldwide Privacy Tour

Season 26 episode 2 of South Park has been titled, The Worldwide Privacy Tour. Overall, it will mark the 321st episode of the sitcom. Trey Parker has served as both the writer and director for the upcoming episode. A brief synopsis for the second episode of season 26, given by Comedy Central, along with the official preview, reads:

"Kyle complains about a dumb prince and his stupid wife in the all-new episode, titled 'Worldwide Privacy Tour'"

In the preview for the episode, Kyle gets irritated about having to hear about an unnamed prince and his wife all the time. He is seen complaining about it to his three mates Cartman, Stan, and Kenny. In response, Stan tells Kyle that they do not care about the prince or his wife.

Apart from this, the official preview and the synopsis do not give away much about the plot of the new episode. However, by the looks of it, it is safe to say that the episode will be full of hilariously woven puns and satire.

South Park season 26 voice cast explored

The voice cast list for the latest season of the sitcom includes show creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, along with Mona Marshall, April Stewart, Jennifer Howell, Adrien Beard, Vernon Chatman, John Hansen, and more promising voice actors and celebrity guests.

The sitcom is directed by Stone, Parker, and Eric Stough. Brian Graden has served as the developer of the animated series. The official synopsis for the show reads:

"South Park is the Emmy and Peabody-award winning animated series co-created by Trey Parker and Matt Stone about four boys living in one screwed-up Colorado mountain town. Between local and global tragedies, as well as parental and celebrity interference, Kyle, Stan, Cartman, and Kenny manage to have themselves a time."

Don't forget to watch season 26 episode 2 of the hit show on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, exclusively on Comedy Central. The airtime of the episode is 10 pm ET / PT. To watch the new episode, all the audience needs is a connection to the popular Comedy Central Network. All previous episodes of the sitcom are available to stream on HBO Max.

