Ex-Addicts Club review: A feel-good and quirky Netflix comedy series that fell short of the comedy

Ex-Addicts Club is a heartfelt and comforting Indonesian comedy series that arrived on Thursday, April 20, 2023, exclusively on Netflix. While Kuntz Agus directed the ten-episode series, it was written by Salman Aristo. The series chronicles the story of five individuals forming a club to get over their exes, the series provided the audience with a light-hearted and feel-good watch.

As stated in the official synopsis for the first season of Ex-Addicts Club, released by Netflix:

"A support group of five quirky strangers try to move on with their lives after breaking up with their respective exes."

Since the Indonesian series' debut on Netflix, it has been getting quite a lot of attention from the audience due to its refreshing and quirky storyline. Viewers have been quite curious to learn how Ex-Addicts Club has turned out. However, the series lacked in its comedy. Although it managed to garner a few genuine laughs, it missed the opportunity to become a hilariously woven series.

Ex-Addicts Club season 1 review: A comforting and entertaining story with a missed opportunity

Ex-Addicts Club season 1 depicted the story of five strangers who become the best of friends after starting a club with the purpose of healing their broken hearts from bad break-ups. The series maintained a comforting atmosphere throughout, giving viewers a smooth and feel-good watching experience.

The writer of the Netflix series Salman Aristo did an excellent job of structuring each character in a unique and likable manner. Aristo gave all five lead characters their very own distinct personalities and traits, making them stand out on their own. However, primarily being a comedy series, the Indonesian show missed out on a great opportunity to become a standout comedy series due to its lack of comic elements.

Despite being a delightful watch, filled with cute and quirky scenes, the series fell short of good comedy moments that could generate big laughs from the audience. However, the comforting qualities of the series definitely made it worth the watch.

Swift scenes and promising direction made the series quite enjoyable

The series, Ex-Addicts Club, consisted of a total of ten episodes and each episode was around 21 to 24 minutes long. It was the perfect time frame for a quirky story like this. Each episode went smoothly with its perfectly fast pace and unique set of events involving each of the lead characters.

Director Kuntz Agus did a fine job of capturing the series in the most entertaining way possible. They made the scenes quite compelling to watch. Several of the scenes were well-directed and amusing to watch. Some of these were when Mr. Wind of Zephyr deceived the group or the one where the group made an effort to get rid of their exes' belongings. The scene Kori went missing just to bring everyone together was also quite heartwarming to watch.

The ensemble cast made a great effort to elevate the series

The lead cast members include Agatha Pricilla as Raysa, Chicco Kurniawan as Kori, Andri Mashadi as Asep, Rachel Amanda as Tina, and Hafizh Weda as Kevin. They all did a wonderful job of portraying their refreshing and quirky characters. They perfectly caught the beat of their respective roles and brought their very own personal flare to the screen.

Agatha Pricilla as Raysa and Hafizh Weda as Kevin were especially standouts. Their character portrayals definitely enhanced the series to another level of success. They had a charming onscreen presence and were captivating to witness. Chicco Kurniawan as Kori was also a highlight of the show with his naive and adorable portrayal of the character.

