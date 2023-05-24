Netflix announces Ooku: The Inner Chambers anime release date

Netflix revealed the key visual and release date for Ooku: The Inner Chambers anime on May 23, 2023. Based on the announcement, the anime is set to make its debut on June 29, 2023.

Ooku: The Inner Chambers was a manga series that was written and illustrated by Fumi Yoshinaga.

The first manga chapter was released way back in 2004, and the series was concluded in 2020. Netflix, the streaming platform, decided to adapt this manga series, and the fanbase is now both apprehensive and excited about the same.

Ooku: The Inner Chambers key visual, release details, staff, cast, and plot

Release details and trailer

As per the announcement made by Netflix, Ooku: The Inner Chambers will be released on June 29, 2023.

The key visual shows the main characters Yoshimune and Arekoto in a stylized background featuring design elements representing the Edo period.

Since this is a Netflix original anime adaptation, this will be exclusively available on the streaming platform. The trailer of the anime series was also revealed during the announcement.

Staff

Director - Noriyuki Abe at Studio DEEN (Great Teacher Onizuka, Bleach)

Script - Rika Takasugi

Character design - Yoko Sato (Kakuriyo: Bed & Breakfast for Spirits)

Music composition - Kenji Kawai (Mob Psycho series and Mobile Suit Gundam 00)

Cast

Madeonokoji Arekoto will be played by Mamoru Miyano (Light Yagami in Death Note and Doma in Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village arc)

Tokugawa Iemitsu will be played by Eriko Matsui (Emi from Mob Psycho seasons 2 and 3)

Gyokuei will be played by Yuuki Kaji (Eren Jaeger from Attack on Titan, Kenma from Haikyuu!!, and Koichi Hirose from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventures: Diamond Is Unbreakable)

Kasuga no Tsubone will be played by Kikuko Inoue (Shuko Komi from Komi Can’t Communicate)

Sutezo will be played by Jun Fukuyama (Asahi from Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma: the Fifth Plate)

Mizuno Yunoshin will be played by Tomokazu Seki (Sanemi from Demon Slayer, Panda from Jujutsu Kaisen, and Enrico Pucci from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventures: Stone Ocean)

Onobu will be played by Miyuki Sato (Halbet Chevour from Black Clover)

Tokugawa Yoshimune will be played by Sanae Kobayashi (Ennis from Baccano!)

Narration will be done by Hitoshi Kubota (Narrator in Ranking of Kings)

Plot

Set in Edo period Japan, the story revolves around the aftermath of a massive epidemic. A potent virus called Redface Pox proved to be quite deadly and was responsible for the decline of the men’s population. Men’s population dwindled to merely a fourth of the women’s population, and this led to a massive shift in gender roles. Women took on political roles and even became shogun. The most beautiful men were then sent to the inner chambers of shoguns, serving as their concubines.

