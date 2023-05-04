Spirit Rangers season 2 on Netflix: Release date, air time, sneak peek, and more

The much-awaited animated fantasy series, Spirit Rangers season 2 is all set to premiere on May 8, 2023, on Netflix. The second season was confirmed by the show's creator Karissa Valencia very recently, and the plot for the show is still under wraps, with no certain details being revealed by the makers as of now.

The series originally debuted on October 10, 2022, and has since managed to create a huge fan base as a result of its exciting storyline. Here's the synopsis of the animated series:

"Native American siblings Kodi, Summer, and Eddy Skycedar who have the power to teleport into a magical spirit dimension in their Californian national park while also transforming into a grizzly bear cub, red-tailed hawk and a turtle respectively to complete missions. Despite nobody knowing of their sacred task, they remain dedicated to ensuring that their native land and its spirits are safeguarded as instructed."

Spirit Rangers season 2 promises to be a fun and insightful escapade for viewers

The Netflix show has been lauded by audiences for its wholesome and insightful plotline and its celebration of community, nature, and Native American history. It is inspired by Native American folklore and American national parks, and reels in preschoolers from the start with its portrayal of adorable and joyful little creatures like the Spirit Rangers.

While the plot is undisclosed, we can expect the second season to pick up the story from where it left off in the previous season and continue exploring the themes of community, nature, and spirit preservation that are integral to the show's identity. The vibrant visuals and heartwarming stories that it brings forth have struck quite a chord with the audience, thereby leading to high expectations for the new season.

The show is also famed for being a part of Netflix’s Representation Matters Collection, which consists of movies and series focusing on storylines about and by people of color. In an interview with Native News Online, show creator Karissa Valencia spoke about her childhood experiences of exploring her tribal territory with her sister as her inspiration, and the influence upon which the premise of the show is based.

EnterCheatCode @NoCheatCodez Plz support



has added Spirit Rangers geared towards children, all about celebrating community, nature and the heritage of Native American storytelling.



Representation Matters. Indigenous people are not sport mascots, nor are they a relic of the past. Plz support @netflix has added Spirit Rangers geared towards children, all about celebrating community, nature and the heritage of Native American storytelling.Representation Matters. Indigenous people are not sport mascots, nor are they a relic of the past. 🚨Plz support🚨@netflix has added Spirit Rangers geared towards children, all about celebrating community, nature and the heritage of Native American storytelling.Representation Matters. Indigenous people are not sport mascots, nor are they a relic of the past. https://t.co/ooQt1PzQx9

In the same interview, Valencia also opened up about her feelings on the rise of Native creators in the industry and the increase in female content creators in films and series today:

"It feels incredible! Native Women are my heroes. I’m so grateful to be part of this amazing shift that’s happening behind the camera and in front of the camera. As a kid dreaming of working in TV and film, I would often look at the credits of my favorite movies and shows to research who worked on them. It was disheartening when I realized there were hardly any women on the team, let alone Native women.?

She continued:

"I’m hoping that future little girls who dream of being a writer one day will find my name and know that they can do it too. This is just the beginning. I can’t wait to see what the next generation brings to our TV screens."

With Spirit Rangers, Valencia tries to bring not only entertainment to young audiences, but also acquaint them with the importance of inclusion in today's environment. The much-loved show premieres this month and fans can't wait to see how it manages to continue with the plot for the first season and also venture into more fun and insightful storylines with their favorite characters going forward.

Spirit Rangers cast

The expected cast for the new season of Spirit Rangers will be:

Wačíŋyeya Iwáš’aka Yracheta as Kodi Skycedar

Talon Proc Alford as Eddy Skycedar

Shaun Taylor-Corbett as Coyote

Román Zaragoza as Miy the Wolf Spirit

John Timothy as Dad

Isis Celilo Rogers as Summer Skycedar

Cree Summer as DeeDee and Lizard

Wes Studi and Tantoo Cardinal as Sunny and Moon

Kimberly Norris Guerrero as Mom

The series was created by Karissa Valencia with Chris Nee acting as the executive producer. The show has been produced by Netflix Animation, Laughing Wild, and Superprod Studio.

Catch the upcoming episode of Spirit Rangers on Netflix on May 8, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes